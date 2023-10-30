If you’re a celebrity and your favorite holiday isn’t Halloween, you might be doing that whole fame thing totally wrong. For the biggest stars, spooky season is a non-stop parade of elaborately-decorated parties, clever-cute (or scary-sexy) costumes, and some of the most involved glam this side of the Oscars. These days, half of them even hire in-house photographers and graphics teams to execute full-fledged photoshoots to properly immortalize their detailed looks — and judging by the best Halloween 2023 celebrity beauty moments seen so far, that’s not a bad idea.

Year after year, celebrity Halloween gets increasingly high-profile. There are massive celebrations hosted by brands, clubs, and even the stars themselves. Though Heidi Klum’s legendary bash is still to come, parties thrown by Kendall Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cindy Crawford, First Lady of Casamigos Tequila, gave their fellow A-listers plenty of reasons to get all dressed up. Really, celebrity costumes fall into three camps: there are the stars who went all-in on good-natured gore, like Megan Fox’s bloody Kill Bill tribute; those who love a clever reference moment like Zoë Kravitz’s brilliant Mia Farrow “haircut”; and the rest just want to have fun experimenting with hair, makeup, and outfits — see Ice Spice’s adorable Betty Boop getup.

Check out all the best celebrity beauty moments from Halloweekend 2023, and check back for more. There’s still plenty yet to come.

Billie Eilish

Proving once again that there isn’t a hair color under the sun that wouldn’t suit her, Eilish’s cowgirl costume comes complete with a lifelike strawberry blonde wig that covers up her own neon red-accented layers.

Kendall Jenner

With many celebrities attended Jenner’s birthday bash, she had to up the ante with an incredible look of her own. She followed in sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps with another homage to Marilyn Monroe, complete with her signature platinum curls and sultry cat-eye makeup.

Rosalía

GAMR / BACKGRID

Major points to Rosalía for nailing one of the most iconic red carpet moments of all-time, but she gets even more props for just how true-to-life the entire costume really is. She perfectly recreated Björk’s entire 2001 [can we name which award show she wore this to?] look, including her shoes and the exact length and placement of her side-parted bangs.

Natalia Bryant

And speaking of swans — it doesn’t get sweeter than Bryant’s Swan Queen costume. The double-winged eyeliner is both true to Natalie Portman’s Black Swan movie and extremely trendy on its own. In fact, her slicked-back ballerina bun is too.

Hailey Bieber

Leave it to Bieber to showcase three distinct Halloween costumes this weekend — four total if you’re counting the entire month — but her Flintstones look is the coolest. Her ultra-shiny highlighter goes brilliantly with her latex outfit, and her teal nails are an exact match for Pebbles’ signature skirt.

Florence Pugh

Behold, the new queen of Flavortown. Pugh played off her Cooking With Flo chef skills, her Guy Fieri costume is both a hilarious and adorable tribute to the Food Network legend himself — especially with her stick-on platinum soul patch.

Adele

One look at Adele’s vampy Morticia Addams costume is enough to make it clear: she was born for the ultra-dramatic, glam-goth aesthetic. Between her “bloody” nail tips and inky black wig, she looks like a whole new Adele.

Halle Bailey

You know a costume is truly great when the person it’s based on gives you their co-sign. Janet Jackson had high praise for Bailey’s Poetic Justice look, which centers on the iconic box braids Jackson wore in the acclaimed film.

Megan Fox

Few stars love Halloween as much as Fox, so it makes sense that she’d unveil two distinct costumes, though they’re both an equal mix of sexy-scary. Along with her Death Note look, her Kill Bill homage totally nails Gogo’s death scene look.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s reputation as a Halloween Queen went into overdrive thanks to her Tim Burton-themed Hottieween celebration. True to form, she went all-in on an ultra-elaborate flower costume that looks straight out of Wonderland.

Jessica Alba

Halloween fell just days after Britney Spears released her tell-all memoir, making her a popular tribute this year. A few different celebrities wore iconic Spears looks, but Alba’s long, platinum wig and rhinestone-covered body suit from the “Toxic” video is undeniably excellent.

Ice Spice

Fans knew Ice Spice’s Halloween costume would likely hinge on her signature curls, but who expected a look this perfectly suited to her playful personality? Trading in her lush ginger-red for an inky black, her Betty Boop ringlets are just adorable.

Margot Robbie

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

A black Cleopatra-cut wig and Guy Fawkes mask are essentially the polar opposite of this year’s incredibly popular Barbie costume — which is probably why Robbie chose it. While her face is fully obscured, that lob and bangs combination — not to mention the shiny raven color — are pretty cool on their own.

Zoë Kravitz

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

The ideal balance of funny, sweet, and smart, Kravitz teamed up with beau Channing Tatum for their take on a Rosemary’s Baby couple’s costume. It must be said, though: Kravitz’s Mia Farrow-inspired blonde wig actually look really cool on her — could a real-life change be in the works?

Cindy Crawford

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Crawford is one of the most underrated Halloween stars out there. Her husband’s tequila brand throws a legendarily star-studded party every year and she always delivers — especially with this Bad Sandy costume, complete with fluffy ‘50s ringlets and a bold scarlet lipstick.