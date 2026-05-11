There are a handful of celebrities whom I would consider “stealthily adventurous” when it comes to their beauty looks, and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is among them. While the global superstar is closely associated with fresh, romantic high glam, she often sneaks in fun details that really elevate the entire vibe in an unexpected way — think wine-red highlights woven through her espresso-brown hair, or a swipe of shimmery pale-blue eyeshadow in a natural makeup look. And at the 2026 Gold Gala, the actor brought that “with a twist” ethos to her nails, donning a milky mani with the perfect subtle gradient.

At the May 9 ceremony, held at the Los Angeles Music Center, Chopra-Jonas accepted the Vanguard Award with a medium-length, almond-shaped set created by artist Kimmie Keyes. The trendy neutral nails transformed from a slightly pink shade at the cuticles to a creamy white at the tips, with the colors blending together seamlessly to create an almost French-like vibe in some shots (while looking solidly solid in others).

The nails were a perfect match with the star’s custom, sari-inspired Amit Aggarwal gown. (And talk about details — the story behind the gown, shared by Aggarwal on Instagram, is well worth the read.) Rounding out the glam, Patrick Ta created a lashy, flushed makeup look, while hairstylist Irinel de León gave the Citadel star a silky-smooth blowout.

(+) Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images (+) Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images (+) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Fittingly for Mother’s Day weekend, Chopra-Jonas’ date for the event was none other than her own mom, Madhu Akhouri Chopra — who also sported a pretty neutral nail look, courtesy of Keyes. Mama-daughter manis before hitting a glamorous red carpet? Certainly beats a gift card.