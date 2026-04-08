A key component of pop superstardom is having a look: A signature, guiding aesthetic that runs through the costumes, the makeup, the visual media, and, of course, the hair. Take Sabrina Carpenter. The precision of her cheeky, pastel-colored, “hyper-feminine with a very large wink” pop-star persona is as recognizable as her bubblegum hits — and her very big, very blonde hair. So when she does a complete 180 from that look — like, say, donning a duo of black wigs for the cover(s) of Perfect magazine — it’s all but guaranteed to make a statement.

The Short n’ Sweet singer graces not one, not two, but eight separate covers of the British ‘zine, shot by photographer Bryce Anderson and styled by Katie Grand. While Carpenter dons her go-to flaxen hue on most (styled straight, teased, and even in a pixie cut), for two of them, she takes a walk on the dark side: Specifically, a short, curly black wig with mid-century Sophia Loren vibes, and a blunt–banged style with stick-straight lengths.

The looks are a dramatic departure from the ‘70s-esque blowout that’s become her signature — but they have convinced me that if she ever did decide to embark on a dark hair phase, honestly, it’d be a vibe.

Carpenter’s glam was credited to a suite of longtime collaborators: Hairstylist Evanie Frausto, who designed the various memorable mane moments; nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who gave the star a dark and moody mani that paired particularly well with the blunt bang wig; and makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, who created several smudgy, smoky eye looks.

Along with the shoot, Carpenter’s Perfect issue includes an interview conducted by none other than Marc Jacobs. The magazine is available for pre-order now, with copies set to ship starting mid-May.