Stars: They’re just like us. Sure, Kylie Jenner might not be able to make an Erewhon run to pick up a bottle of olive oil without getting swarmed by fans and paparazzi, but at the end of the day, she’s just a girl ready for a reset after a jam-packed Q1— aboard a yacht in a tropical locale, of course. (Ok, so maybe stars aren’t just like us.) Over the last several days, she’s been dropping photo dumps of her holiday in the sun, featuring shots of clear water, pristine sand, and, in the latest set, a very trendy pearlescent pedicure.

In the Mar. 30 Instagram post, Jenner shared 11 pics; mostly of herself, bikini-clad, enjoying the beach. But pay attention to the bottom of the third shot (a frame mostly consisting of crystal-clear water over sand), and you’ll catch her gorgeous pedicure: A pearlescent chrome with a shifty blue-pink sheen. The color and finish had big mermaid vibes — very fitting for a beachy vacay.

Unsurprisingly, considering Jenner’s status as a veritable mani muse, the look is very of-the-moment. Earlier this year, celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards predicted “pearlescent overlays, especially on top of blush nude shades” to trend in spring 2026, as did nail artist Kiko Kitano, who foresaw “the glazed, iridescent chrome finish” maintaining its popularity thanks to “its soft, light-catching glow.”

While it’s been tougher to catch a glimpse of her nails in the photos shared thus far, a beach read shot does provide a sliver of hands — and it looks like her fingernails and toes might share the same color and finish. Perhaps the matchy-matchy trend is about to hit our mani-pedis, too?