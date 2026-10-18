As they say, stars are just like us — minus the fame, of course. But like the average non-famous person, they too take comfort in the perfect pair of jeans. It’s easy to think about A-listers as if they live in the sequin gowns and tuxedos or haute couture we see them sporting at exclusive events, but the celebrity denim moments throughout pop culture history have shown that they have a fondness for the wardrobe classics, too. Albeit with a little twist, of course.

It’s no secret that the public frequently takes its fashion cues from its favorite celebrities — with stars like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lawrence influencing the way we dress when heading out to parties or grocery store runs alike. Denim has been a mainstay of the American wardrobe for over a century now, and it’s those trendsetters in the spotlight who keep the timeless textile feeling fresh year after year and decade after decade. From sky-high rises in the ‘90s to shockingly low-slung waistlines in the early aughts and back again, denim styles are ever-changing and evolving. And because celebs can’t do anything in a totally ordinary way, they’re always pushing the boundaries with how denim can be defined.

Whether perfectly worn-in and paired with a classic white blouse, à la Jane Birkin’s effortless ‘70s style, or crafted into tonal patchwork couture, like Britney Spears’ infamous American Music Awards moment in 2001, the most iconic figures across movies, music, television, art, and fashion keep us on our toes when it comes to the ways we see denim — and in turn, how we want to wear it. Keep reading for a stroll through pop culture’s past that examines some seriously jean-ius takes and transformations on an American classic.

Jane Birkin, 1973

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Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson are still modeling their off-duty denim looks after Birkin’s effortless ‘70s style.

Catherine Bach, 1982

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Named “daisy dukes” after her Dukes of Hazard character, Bach’s itty bitty denim cut-offs inspired women everywhere to wear shorter shorts.

Madonna, 1988

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Before the cone bras and kimonos, Madonna was known for her punky, NYC street style — which included this denim-on-denim look from the late ‘80s.

Mariah Carey, 1999

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The “Heartbreaker” singer sparked the start of the low-rise jeans trend, chopping off her waistbands for a more midriff-baring look.

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake, 2001

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If one image comes to mind upon hearing the words “iconic denim moments”, it’s certainly this coordinated couple’s look from the 2001 American Music Awards. Design duo Kurt and Bart created Spears’ patchwork strapless gown, while Steven Gerstein collaborated with Levi’s on Timberlake’s Canadian tuxedo and matching hat.

Alexa Chung, 2012

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Chung pioneered plenty of indie sleaze trends, including the ultra-skinny jeans she practically lived in through the 2010s.

Rihanna, 2013

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It’s impossible to narrow Rihanna’s iconic denim moments down to just one, but her two-tone, double waistband jeans — from her River Island collab — were a perfect representation of the Savage Fenty founder’s cool, forward-thinking style.

Katy Perry, 2014

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One of Perry’s most camp moments, as well as an important addition to the denim canon, was this patchwork dress — an homage to her pop culture muse.

Lupita Nyong’o, 2021

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The actor’s denim Met Gala couture was custom-made by Versace as a high fashion reinterpretation of American workwear.

Anne Hathaway, 2023

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As host of the 2023 CFDA Awards, Hathaway had all eyes on her — especially in a floral-printed denim bustier and skirt from Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Beyoncé, 2025

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“Denim on denim on denim on denim” isn’t just a lyric from Beyoncé’s country-fried Cowboy Carter album; it’s also a description of one of the iconic Americana-inspired looks she wore during that era.