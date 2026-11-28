With resident job-snatcher Robert Pattinson officially taking on James Bond in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film, the franchise is back at the center of the conversation. There’s plenty to speculate about, from what Pattinson will bring to 007 to who will record the theme song. But for those of us watching with a fashion eye, one question feels especially pressing: Who will be the next Bond girl?

We have our own casting wishlist, naturally, but what’s certain is that whoever lands the role will add to the series’ spectacular wardrobe legacy. Across more than six decades, the women of Bond have delivered looks that outlasted their screen time, shaping how we think about everything from beachwear to black-tie dressing (and often with a weapon in tow, though we’d leave that last part out in real-world applications).

Costume design can be as instrumental in setting a film’s mood as its score, and the Bond movies are no exception. Some of cinema’s most iconic imagery belongs to the women of Bond, from Ursula Andress emerging from the sea in her belted white bikini to Grace Jones in a sculptural (and quintessentially ’80s) Azzedine Alaïa look. Their wardrobes helped define the international franchise and influenced cinema’s aesthetics for decades to come. Ahead, we revisit the looks that left an indelible mark on fashion and film history — and have us gearing up for what’s next.

Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder, Dr. No (1962)

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Before the designer gowns came the iconic white bikini. With its wide belt and knife holster, Honey Ryder’s beach look gave swimwear a utilitarian twist — and set a very high bar for a first entrance.

Daniela Bianchi as Tatiana Romanova, From Russia With Love (1963)

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Tatiana Romanova’s pale-blue negligee brought the boudoir into Bond’s world. Delicate and romantic, it’s a testament to just how glamorous lingerie can be.

Shirley Eaton as Jill Masterson, Goldfinger (1964)

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One of Bond’s most recognizable images involved barely any clothing at all. Covered in gold paint, Jill Masterson became the film’s most literal interpretation of head-to-toe metallics — and has inspired editorial mood boards ever since.

Gloria Hendry as Rosie Carver, Live And Let Die (1973)

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Rosie Carver’s multicolored string bikini captured the more playful side of ’70s swimwear, though the machine gun certainly changed the mood.

Jane Seymour as Solitaire, Live And Let Die (1973)

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Solitaire’s orange dress leaned into the decade’s bohemian sensibility, with a rich color that screams Summer of Love.

Grace Jones as May Day, A View To A Kill (1985)

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Grace Jones and Azzedine Alaïa were always a formidable pairing. May Day’s sculptural, hooded dress framed her face with architectural precision, which was a fresh update on Jones’ signature look.

Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin, Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

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Wai Lin’s sleek black catsuit put movement at the center of the outfit, and on Michelle Yeoh, the streamlined silhouette had all the presence of an evening gown.

Halle Berry as Jinx, Die Another Day (2002)

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Jinx’s orange bikini and white belt revisited Honey Ryder’s beach entrance 40 years later, with a graphic update that felt super noughties.

Eva Green as Vesper Lynd, Casino Royale (2006)

Vesper Lynd’s purple Roberto Cavalli gown delivered the full mid-2000s eveningwear fantasy. With the house revisiting that era on its latest runway, the look feels just as relevant today. The 20-year trend cycle never fails.

Bérénice Marlohe as Sévérine, Skyfall (2012)

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With a sculpted black bodice and sheer, embroidered sleeves, Sévérine’s gown balanced structure with intricate detail. The contrast took classic Bond eveningwear in a darker, more theatrical direction.

Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Spectre (2015)

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Madeleine Swann dressed for dinner on a sleeper train in a dusty-green satin gown by London label Ghost. As far as dinner dresses go, it’s hard to top.

Ana de Armas as Paloma, No Time To Die (2021)

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Paloma packed plenty into her brief appearance, including a plunging Michael Lo Sordo gown and Chopard diamonds that seamlessly paired with a gun.