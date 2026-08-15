As summer slowly turns into fall, there’s one thing we can all agree on: it’s impossible to know what to wear. It’s the same dilemma everyone faces this time of year: you want to be as comfortable and put-together as possible, and prepared for inclement weather while you’re at it. But there’s a second thing we can agree on: when it comes to celebrity style, there’s no better source of mid-season dressing than Jennifer Lawrence. As the star celebrates her 36th birthday this weekend, we’re looking back at her best outfits to inspire our mid-season wardrobes.

Since Lawrence’s “cool mom” off-duty aesthetic exploded in popularity over the last several years, she’s demonstrated plenty of great outfits during the awkward weather window that comes between summer and fall. One key theme of her transitional style is layering. Whether she’s slipping a button-up over a simple T-shirt or doubling up on lightweight jackets, the actor has proven her expertise in the mid-temperature dressing department.

Lawrence also isn’t afraid to add color to her closet — even as a renowned minimalist. She’s known to punctuate her neutral, casual staples with pops of bright, vivid hues (typically via a great accessory), effortlessly shifting into an autumnal palette once September rolls around. She might add a dash of color to a classic trench and pants with an elegant clutch, or slip on a matching monochromatic tote-and-mules pairing to emphasize her go-to basics. Plus, she loves a vintage-inspired sneaker and structured sunglasses to complete the full ‘fit.

There’s no shortage of top-tier Lawrence looks to inspire your outfits when dressing from summer into fall. See our favorites below.

Pops of Color

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Despite her minimalist tendencies, Lawrence loves mixing playful colors through accessories and separates. She proved that theory in April 2024, layering a black oversized blazer and pants with a hot pink sweater and yellow shoulder bag. Wearing pieces on the same side of the color wheel makes them look put-together effortlessly, while neutrals provide a clean backdrop for them to shine.

Soft Silks

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Even Lawrence’s summer outfits are prime fall fashion inspiration. To keep her June 2024 look casual for a family outing, Lawrence paired her silk bottoms with a white T-shirt and beige button-up. A coordinated finish came from black slip-on mules, sunglasses, and a soft shoulder bag.

Relaxed Silhouettes

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When she’s off-duty, Lawrence loves an oversized layer for a relaxed feel. In October 2024, she wore a white T-shirt under a roomy striped button-up and wide-leg pants at the World Series in Los Angeles. To prevent the look from being too basic, she mixed in trendy accessories like a cord pendant necklace, minimalist shoulder bag, and sporty Puma sneakers.

Carefree Tailoring

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In October 2025, Lawrence brought a nonchalant take to suiting with an untucked blue shirt, black vest, and gray trousers at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show. A classic beige trench coat provided a layering piece that she could remove or put back on at any moment, which is also ideal for tricky temperatures in late summer and early fall. A sophisticated red clutch, leather boots, and large sunglasses instantly polished the ensemble.

Unexpected Layers

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Lawrence’s play with layers can even result in unexpectedly chic combinations, like when she wore a floral dress over jeans in November 2025. The feminine and casual mix was an instant callback to the same trend from the early 2000s. Instead of being simply nostalgic, Lawrence elevated both pieces under a black ponyhair jacket cinched with a rectangular buckled belt, creating another layer that could be adjusted as needed. Thin sunglasses and cutout pumps finished the mix of items.