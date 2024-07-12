Get rid of any preconceived notions that tell you a glamorous updo should be saved for only the most special occasions. The look is everywhere right now, made to pair equally as well with jeans and humble white tank top as it is an evening gown. The style is perfect for all sorts of occasions, and it’s especially fun to pair with any type of curly hair. The possibilities for showing off spirals and coils of every size — be they natural or hot tool-made — are truly endless, and these celebrity curly updo ideas are a great place to start the brainstorming process.

No matter if you’re blessed with 4C coils or get the shape yourself with some strategic styling, an updo is a great way to showcase what you’re working with. A high ponytail lets them flow freely, a messy, sultry look allows for plenty of loose tendrils to spill down, and a half-up style offers the best of both worlds. There’s even room for working in a few retro-inspired moments, referencing a handful of different decades.

Just below, get the hair creativity flowing with this quick guide to some of the best celebrity-approved curly updos in recent memory.

Serena Williams

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

More than a little ‘90s in the best way possible, Williams’ blonde updo is a stunning, sultry complement to her skirt-suit set. It adds coquettish fun to an otherwise very buttoned-up look.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course the founder of PATTERN Beauty knows all about the power of a curly updo. Ross has worn all sorts of hairstyles over the years, but this side-parted updo is optimal for showing off the delicate, perfectly-formed shape of her curls thanks to the dangling bangs.

Nicole Kidman

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Kidman’s natural curls don’t make an appearance terribly often, but they’re always a hit when they do show up on red carpet. She pinned most of it up into a high, loose bun, but arranged long, curtain-style bangs on either side of her face to really give them a moment.

Cardi B

If there’s one things Cardi B loves, it’s a wow beauty moment — preferably one that nods to a major cultural trend of the past. She went bigger than ever for her most recent birthday, curls included, by piling them high into a massive, voluminous updo. To keep it from veering too ‘80s, she straightened her bangs and swept them to the side.

Kerry Washington

Want to throw it back even further? Try Washington’s ’60s-style beehive. With tons of height and a very decade-accurated rounded shape, the updo puts the spotlight on her curls in the most subtle way possible. Note the luxe texture seen all over as well as the the tiny spirals dangling by her ears.

Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She may not wear her curly hair in country-darling ringlets anymore, but Swift’s not shy about letting her natural curls have a moment every once in a while. At the 2023 VMAs, she leaned into the fun of an updo and the relaxed nature of a free-flowing style by pinning about half of them to the crown of her head.

Selena Gomez

Gomez might also have tons of natural curls and waves, but this showgirl-inspired takes a different approach. Using a curling iron, larger, looser bends were created, then looped up into big curls and arranged into a bun. To really emphasize the shape, tons of shine and gloss was added.

Janet Jackson

Dave Benett/Getty Images

It doesn’t get much more legendary than Jackson, hairstyles included. She always knocks it out of the park for Fashion Week, and it’s proven by this long, voluminous ponytail she wore to a recent Thom Browne show.

Simone Ashley

You could easily take Ashley’s luxe, curly look in either direction — casual or very formal. The key is in the balance of how many pieces she lets fall down, and how many are carefully tucked into the gathering at the top of her head.

Taylor Russell

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Don’t be afraid to have some fun with curls and updos alike, like this look Russell wore to a film premiere. Peter Lux arranged her hair into a massive bow at the center, and added other large, curled pieces around the side to flank it like ribbons.