Lupita Nyong’o’s press tour for A Quiet Place: Day One has included one fashionable look after the next — with no signs of slowing down. From her leopard print slip dress and pants-less blazer playsuit, the actor and her styling team have been creating show-stopping moments wherever she goes. But that isn’t just limited to what she’s been wearing: Nyong’o’s hair and makeup is frequently as expressive as her sartorial choices, and her latest looks are no exception. For her upcoming film’s New York City premiere on July 27th, her glam and wardrobe were even more harmonious than usual, as she sported a sequined updo that perfectly matched her custom Prada catsuit.

Nyong’o’s hairstylist Vernon François shared a detailed look at her subtle yet sparkling bejeweled style and explained that adorning the star’s pixie cut with black, shimmering sequins was a way to add a bit more texture to her natural curls, but it also made her head-to-toe look feel more seamless — not to mention more celebratory. What more special occasion than the anticipated sequel’s premiere to add a little sparkle? To complete the self-described cat mom’s (she adopted Yoyo late last year and has been attending press events with her four-legged co-star, Schnitzel) feline-inspired aesthetic, makeup artist Nick Barose gave Nyong’o dramatic cat eyes and glossy, nude lips for what he called “big cat energy”.

The Wakanda Forever star is the latest celebrity to jump on the growing trend of bedazzled beauty looks, like Alicia Keys’ pearl-adorned ponytail (or her teeny-tiny crystals from the 2021 Met Gala, for that matter) or Sydney Sweeney’s gem-studded hair and face for Euphoria, a show that certainly expedited the trend. And Nyong’o herself has already proven to be a fan of this type of adornment, having sported bedazzled eyelids for a club event a few years ago.

But what’s so unique about her latest look is the use of the exact sequins from her black Prada outfit. Set amid her bangs, they’re only obvious when they catch the light just so, creating a unique impact without feeling too flashy. With such creative glam thus far, the rest of her press tour is poised to include some majorly trendsetting moments.