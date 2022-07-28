(Hair)

10 Curly Bangs Styles That Prove The Fringe Trend Is For Everyone

From curtains to curly mullets.

By Catherine Santino
@ashley_masse
afro with curly bangs
Bangs have long been a go-to method for shaking up any hairstyle — curly hair types included. Ahead, discover 10 curly hair with bangs styles that will leave you wanting to finally make the chop.@yarashahidi
The shape of this afro is already immaculate but made even better with the inclusion of eyebrow-skimming curly bangs.@afro_child

