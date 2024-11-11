With award shows like the Oscars and the Grammys still months away, the Hollywood set is filling their schedules with one gala after another. This season, red carpet regulars have attended The LACMA Film + Art Gala, The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala, The Time100 Next Gala, and The BoF 500 Gala (just to name a few). And on November 9, the soirée streak continued at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala — one of the year’s most star-studded affairs. With premiere sponsors like Volvo and Paul Mitchell, the Saturday evening fête maintained its stellar reputation with fashion-forward appearances from Charlize Theron, Ciara, Sofia Richie Grainge, and more.

Inside California’s Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, a slew of A-listers raised over $17 million to support families living in poverty — a record-breaking high for the annual fundraiser. Before participating in a silent auction, numerous fashion muses established a theme on the red carpet: black-and-white attire. Theron (who was honored with the Giving Tree award this year) turned heads in a corseted halter-neck gown from Schiaparelli Spring 2025, which premiered less than two months ago. Then, Ciara followed suit in a two-tone Maticevski set, complete with a white mermaid skirt, a matching turtleneck top, and black opera gloves. Grainge also embraced the black-and-white dress-code in a velvet Alessandra Rich midi dress, while Jasmine Tookes stunned in a lacy Pamella Roland Pre-Fall 2024 gown. Even Mindy Kaling boarded the grayscale bandwagon in Monique Lhuillier.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for a roundup of the best celebrity looks at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala.

Charlize Theron

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Oscar winner secured her spot on multiple best-dressed lists thanks to her Schiaparelli S/S ‘25 look: an ivory halter-neck gown underneath an under-bust black denim corset. She accessorized with notable Schiaparelli house codes, including key-lock-embellished earrings and matching pointy pumps.

Ciara

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For her black-and-white co-ord, Ciara sourced Maticevski for a high-neck crop top and the corresponding high-waisted mermaid skirt. To add some edge to her final ‘fit, she slipped on leather opera gloves in black.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Always on board for a quiet luxury moment, the it girl tapped into the bow trend with a velvet midi dress from Alessandra Rich.

Mindy Kaling

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Some of Kaling’s most notable red carpet looks are in black-and-white. So, it’s no surprise that she chose this two-tone strapless ball gown from Monique Lhuillier.

Heidi Klum

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another star to style Monique Lhuillier, the supermodel was a vision in a floral asymmetrical column gown with a chic sweetheart neckline.

Kelly Rowland

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

The Destiny’s Child alum brought her fashion A-game to the Baby2Baby bash in a black mermaid-shaped gown courtesy of Georges Chakra Fall 2024. The body-hugging number, complete with metallic gold flowers and a complementary cutout, felt right up Rowland’s alley.

Jennifer Garner

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The 13 Going On 30 star proved the versatility of a classic black gown in a peplum-esque column look with slim shoulder cutouts.

Paris Hilton

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For the Baby2Baby gala, the multi-hyphenate went for her tried-and-true red-carpet formula: pink rhinestones. Her take for the night manifested in a caped Georges Chakra Spring 2024 gown.

Jasmine Tookes

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on the Victoria’s Secret model in a black-and-white Pamella Roland Pre-Fall 2024 moment, complete with a lacy black bodice and a thigh-high skirt cutout.

Anna Kendrick

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Woman of the Hour director channeled her penchant for feminine ‘fits in an A-line dress from Monique Lhuillier, a matching hair bow, and Jimmy Choo sandals. Extra points for her Anita Ko jewelry.

Nicole Richie

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Before snapping a photo with her sister, Richie posed for photographers in a bright velvet turtleneck dress from Lanvin Resort 2025.

Rachel Zoe

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The stylist arrived at the Saturday evening gala in a feathery white dress from Giambattista Valli Fall 2022 Couture.

Jenna Dewan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dewan approved the butter yellow color craze in a floor-length gown from Jacquemus and black mesh opera gloves. Like Kendrick, she chose her diamond jewelry from Anita Ko.

Ashley Graham

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Graham’s OOTN looked good as new, her black off-the-shoulder dress was actually vintage Jean Paul Gaultier from Studded Petals Vintage — a second-hand hotspot beloved by Zendaya and Dua Lipa.

Miranda Kerr

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The 41-year-old went full glam with a feathery floor-length gown from Pamella Roland Spring 2025.

Vanessa Bryant

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The mom of two enjoyed a much-deserved night out in a gold cowel-neck midi dress via Wiederhoeft Fall/Winter ‘23.