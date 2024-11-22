Kerry Washington and Washington D.C. have history. In case you haven’t binged all seven seasons of Scandal — a political drama starring Washington as an A-list crisis manager — you should know, the entire show took place in the nation’s capitol. Even though the series was filmed in L.A., Washington’s character, Olivia Pope, is one of the city’s most recognizable paragons. So, to no surprise, the fashion muse dressed to impress for her grand return to D.C. On November 21, Washington posed in a gray matching set during her press tour for The Six Triple Eight — her upcoming Netflix film.

Before a full day of promo-related appearances, Washington grabbed a quick photo-op in the heart of D.C. In an homage to her Scandal days, the actor shared the pic on Instagram with the caption, “Sitting on a bench in D.C. hits different #IYKYK.” Her 7.4 million followers instantly understood the reference — one fan commented, “You can’t tell me this isn’t the bench where you and Cyrus had those meetings,” while another said, “Welcome back to D.C., Kerry. You're always missed!” The tribute continued with her enviable ensemble. Just like her Scandal character often would, Washington started her OOTD with a luxe matching set. First, she established the monochrome theme with a mock-neck long-sleeve top from Alexandre Vauthier. Then, Washington tucked it into a pleated maxi-length skirt from Thom Browne — one of the fashion muse’s favorite ateliers. Both pieces were in a classic light gray hue.

From there, Washington upped the Olivia-inspired ante with timeless black accessories — most notably, Thom Browne’s Mrs. Thom Shoulder Bag, adorned with gold hardware. Her handbag looked chic alongside black rounded pumps in a Mary Janes-esque silhouette courtesy of — you guessed it — Thom Browne. For extra drama, Washington sourced the NYC-based label once again — this time for oversized cat-eye sunglasses. She added a touch of shine to her final ‘fit via gold statement studs and diamond cuff earrings.

Unfortunately, you have to wait until December 6 to stream The Six Triple Eight on Netflix. But look on the bright side: Washington’s press tour will continue until then. So, while you await her next appearance, channel her latest outfit via the curated edit below.