On December 2, two of the world’s buzziest industries gathered for star-studded soirées — on opposite sides of the globe, no less. In New York’s Financial District, the year’s most illustrious actors attended the 2024 Gotham Awards, which famously endorses future Oscars contenders. And in London, all eyes were on the 2024 BFC Fashion Awards, and its style muse attendees. Just like the Gothams, the Fashion Awards’ red carpet was flooded with notable names, including Rihanna, Alexa Chung, Julia Fox, and Jodie Turner-Smith (to name a few). And given its one of fashion’s biggest nights of the year, every guest unsurprisingly brought their sartorial A-game.

If you tune into the Fashion Awards annually, you know England’s Royal Albert Hall always acts as its glamorous backdrop. This year’s affair was no different. One of the first A-listers to arrive at the London monument was Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. In true power couple form, the pair each turned heads in of-the-moment attire. RiRi, for one, sourced the archives for her vintage Christian Lacroix Fall 2002 Couture look, complete with a fur wrap dress and a matching turquoise statement hat. Shortly after Rihanna’s grand entrance, the supermodel set took over the step-and-repeat sector. Instead of going the traditional floor-length dress route, Lila Moss — the 22-year-old daughter of Kate Moss — surprised fans in pants. Similar to Rihanna, she chose an archival corset and matching embroidered trousers from Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2003. Then there was Alexa Chung, who chose a bedazzled LBD and a complementary fur coat, both courtesy of Miu Miu. And who could forget Alex Consani, a.k.a. the Fashion Awards’ Model of the Year, in custom Dilara Findikoglu.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

The couple enjoyed a date night at the Fashion Awards. A$AP Rocky chose a navy blue set from Bottega Veneta, while Rihanna sourced the Christian Lacroix archives. The multi-hyphenate stole the show in a turquoise fur wrap dress overtop a strapless black corset. Just like the original runway look, she accessorized with a matching wide-brimmed fur-embellished hat. Extra points for her leather opera gloves from Paula Rowan.

Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton star proved her sartorial prowess in a custom two-tone gown from Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta. Coughlan’s bodice was structurally off-the-shoulder, while her hips flared out into two blue satin panniers.

Simone Ashley

Coughlan’s fellow Bridgerton co-star matched her sartorial energy in a bow-embellished mini dress from Prada. Her skirt started as a flirty mini and stretched behind her as an elongated train.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Always one to watch on the red carpet, Turner-Smith went viral for her mismatched Burberry look. For starters, she layered a pailette-covered ivory gown underneath an ankle-length fur coat. Then, she matched her silver handbag to equally-striking jewelry, including chunky hoop earrings.

Alexa Chung

The model clearly got the fur coat memo as she styled a deep brown version overtop a semi-sheer LBD, both from Miu Miu.

Serena Williams

If you look closely enough, you’ll see Williams’ Thom Ford co-ord is actually a plunging jumpsuit underneath an oversized winter coat.

Lila Moss

While her mother didn’t attend the fashion-forward fête, Moss held down the fort in a black-and-white two-piece from Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2003.

Chloë & Halle Bailey

The stylish sisters held hands on the red carpet, each dressed in their own distinctive aesthetic. Chloë, for one, chose a strapless latex Atsuko Kudo look, while Halle went with a peplum ivory skirt set from Ellie Misner.

Alex Consani

The Model of the Year looked worthy of the esteemed title in a custom Dilara Findikoglu creation, complete with an ivory corset dress and a sheer scarf covered in the British flag print.

Julia Fox

Fox was instantly recognizable in a sheer corseted gown adorned with a high lace neckline.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Brazilian model stunned in a one-shoulder lace dress from Self-Portrait — one of her favorite ateliers for A-list affairs.

Ellie Goulding

Remember when Carrie Bradshaw wore a ballgown puffer coat on And Just Like That? Well, at the Fashion Awards, Goulding wore a similar silhouette from the same designer: Moncler’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Maya Jama

Looking every bit a ‘90s movie star, Jama posed for photographers in a body-hugging olive green from London-based designer, Conner Ives.

Jourdan Dunn

The British model made headlines for wearing a cheetah-print baseball cap and the matching shorts set from Dior Fall/Winter 2024.

Mona Tougaard

The internet will remember Tougaard’s semi-sheer LBD from Schiaparelli for many years to come.

Joan Smalls

The Puerto Rican model tapped into the semi-sheer takeover with an asymmetrical one-shoulder dress from Self-Portrait.

Sabrina Elba

Elba earned her spot on multiple best-dressed lists in a semi-sheer black dress from Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2025.

Leomie Anderson

The former Victoria’s Secret angel looked ethereal in a white sculptural design from Iris Van Herpen Fall 2023 Couture.

Rita Ora

Dressed in head-to-toe Primark, Ora went full business-core in an oversized gray blazer, matching baggy trousers, and a pale pink tie.