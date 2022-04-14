Mark the time and date — Cardi B is officially back on social media after a brutal multi-week hiatus during which fans were utterly deprived of her hilarious memes, lavish vacations, and absolutely killer beauty looks. But in true Cardi fashion, her return promises to more than make up for the lost time. In a series of new posts promoting an upcoming music video, the rapper looks like a breath of fresh summertime air. Cardi B’s pastel blue nails, practically a warm-weather tradition, cut through the French tip noise to remind everyone just how powerful (and versatile!) the seasonal shade can be — and judging by the overwhelmingly positive response she’s already getting, it seems like the public is on board with the classic color, too.

Cardi’s triumphant return includes more than just the perfect poolside nail color, though. Dressing up her designer jeans and platforms with chic, mid-length hair dyed a rich, multi-dimensional brunette — expensive brunette, one might say — the Grammy-winning superstar look like the very picture of relaxed elegance. Her manicure, filed into the long and especially pointy stiletto nail shape (which makes them all the more on-trend), ties the entire look together.

Cardi’s nails look all the more summery against her palm tree-emblazoned Amiri crop top, the sartorial equivalent to a long, luxurious weekend in Tulum. The robin’s egg blue nail polish color offset (sorry) the rich yellows, reds, and greens in both her shirt and the tangle of Van Cleef bracelets stacked up her wrist.

The bright, cheerful color is a refreshing break from the endless parade of French manicures so beloved by celebrities right now — they’re excellent, to be sure, but it’s always nice to see a switch up. It does seem that stylish stars are embracing the warmer weather with their nail styles in general, though. Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian swapped out her typically moody manicures for some dainty floral nail art, and Kerry Washington’s shimmery bronze polish choice made for a beautiful beachside manicure moment.

If there’s one thing to be the most thankful for here it’s the fact that Cardi only temporarily deactivated her Instagram account, which means all of her photos are still there — great news for anyone looking for some hair, makeup, or outfit inspiration. Just before her account went dark, she showed off airbrushed aura nails, a vibrant red hair shade, and pink-on-pink Barbiecore makeup that seems to have sparked a Hollywood-wide trend. To get in on the pastel blue nail craze before it inevitably takes off, shop some of the best polish picks down below.

