It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is living out her best emo-girl life. The eldest Kardashian sister is not only (unofficially) married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker but has clearly been influenced by the musician’s punk-rock style. From sweet Instagram moments to the Grammys red carpet, the couple loves coordinating their looks, which usually involve plenty of dark clothing and other rock-and-roll-inspired trends. Kardashian’s new dainty flower nails, however, are a far cry from the black manicures she’s been into lately — proving that she’s still capable of keeping fans on their toes.

On Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian’s go-to nail artist, Kim Truong, shared a snap of the star’s latest manicure, which the Poosh founder had also shared a sneak peek of on her Instagram Stories. The look features a milky nude sheer base with dainty blue, red, and baby pink flowers painted on top. Kardashian kept her usual short, almond-shaped nails, and of course, her massive engagement ring from Barker was front and center. “Hello spring 💅🏼💐,” Truong said in the caption. Her followers fawned over the nail art in the comments, sharing tons of flower emojis and heart emojis.

The last manicure that Truong created for Kardashian was her Grammys nails, a simple French manicure with brownish-red tips that still managed to make an impact even under the star’s black sheer gloves. “Underneath these sheer gloves is a perfect french mani,” Truong said on Instagram at the time.

Kardashian’s Grammys French manicure is just one of many French manicure styles she’s been rocking recently. She wore a nearly identical style for the Oscars a week prior opting for jet black tips instead and has previously worn silver chrome French manicures and red French manicures. This past winter, Kardashian was also a huge fan of solid black nails, which she wore during her engagement. Clearly, she’s lightening things up as summertime nears, and she’ll surely pull out a multitude of fun looks this season.

In her Instagram caption, Truong shared that she created Kardashian’s flower manicure using The Gel Bottle Inc. polishes in the shades Marshmallow, Velvet Red, Double Denim, and June.

While this particular line is only available for purchase by licensed professionals, ahead see some similar shades that’ll help you recreate this dainty look.

