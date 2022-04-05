Another day, another oh-so-casual manicure slay courtesy of Kerry Washington. Along with her status as one of the industry’s most in-demand actors, producers, and social activists, Washington’s earned another very major distinction — she’s the undisputed manicure queen of Hollywood, with a years-long track record of the most intricate nail art, trendy colors, and obsession-worthy finishes. You can practically use Washington’s nails as a calendar — come February, she’s decked out in red and pink hearts, election season is all about the endorsement nails, and Christmas is a glitter-filled free-for-all of the best party manicures ever. Kerry Washington’s bronze nails, her latest look, is a shimmery entree to summer that utilizes plenty of negative space for an abstract feel — and it’s been officially endorsed by mother nature, too.

In her latest batch of Instagram Stories, Washington stepped out into the sun to capture the bronze polish at its brilliant best when a tiny ladybug — an auspicious symbol thought to usher in a period of prosperity — landed right there on her nails. Based on the sand also on her hands, it looks like Washington is enjoying a day at the beach though it’s still unclear if she’s there for business (a new shoot, perhaps?) or pleasure.

It’s also still a mystery as to which nail artist is responsible for the captivating swirls of summer-perfect bronze. The smart money is on Kim Truong, who’s not only one of Washington’s most frequent collaborators but a celebrity favorite in general — she did Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding nails (fine, they were technically for the Grammys too) and counts Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zendaya on her star-studded client roster.

One of the coolest aspects of Washington’s new nails is that with time, patience, and a steady hand, chances are you can recreate it yourself with some degree of ease. The negative space — Washington’s beds are painted a milky white-pink — means you just need to paint on stripes, swirls, and a few tips with the actual bronze shade. A nail art-specific brush and a standout bronze (or the shimmery metallic of your choice) are really all you need. To get you started, browse some of the best bronze polishes out there just below. You will have to go hunting for your own accentuating ladybug, though — don’t think Sephora sells those just yet.

