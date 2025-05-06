When an A-list affair is as star-studded as the Met Gala, you can expect various moments to go viral throughout the evening. Such was the case at this year’s annual fundraiser, as fashion muses delivered interpretations on the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. Some unforgettable ‘fits include Teyana Taylor’s brooch-heavy suit, Doechii’s monogrammed Louis Vuitton look, Laura Harrier’s custom Gap get-up, Kerry Washington’s open-back skirt set, and Diana Ross’ never-ending train (to name a few). But throughout the four-hour livestream, two shockingly-similar outfits lived rent-free in fashion enthusiasts’ minds. First, Zendaya stole the show in a custom Louis Vuitton suit, plus a timeless hat. Then, Anna Sawai arrived in almost identical attire, which immediately started an online frenzy.

About two hours into Vogue’s livestream, Zendaya made her highly-anticipated entrance in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. With help from her longtime stylist, Law Roach, the Challengers star maintained her Met reputation after hosting the 2024 soirée. Zendaya’s set bared a shocking resemblance to Bianca Jagger’s famous white look from her wedding to ex-husband Mick in 1971. First, she started her menswear-inspired ‘fit with a stark white button-down and a vest, coupled with a matching suit tie. Then, Zendaya’s monochrome theme continued with a fitted blazer. Much like her bodice, her pleated trousers flared out at the hem, creating a bell bottom silhouette befitting the ‘70s. The pièce de résistance of her entire ensemble was the floppy hat, complete with a snug crown and a wide brim. In true Jagger form, the brim covered most of her face, but every so often, Zendaya’s eyes peeked out every so often. In addition to her five-carat engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, the icon accessorized with lime green diamond stud earrings, courtesy of Bulgari.

Toward the end of the red carpet, Sawai accidentally twinned with Zendaya in white-on-white pieces. The Dior house ambassador sourced the French atelier for her Met debut. Following the Dune: Part Two actor’s lead, the Oscar winner cinched her white button-down with a coordinating suit tie. She did, however, opt out of a vest. Instead, the Shōgun actor only wore the fitted blazer. Like Zendaya, the hem of her pants stretched far beyond her footwear, so photographers couldn’t capture her shoes. Sawai’s bottoms were slightly more wide-legged, as opposed to Zendaya’s fit-and-flare style. Atop her head, Sawai said “copy and paste” with a wide-brimmed hat, also in white. In lieu of earrings, she frosted herself with diamond rings. She upped the menswear vibes with short gloves, which maintained the monochrome.

While Zendaya and Sawai have never publicly met-up, this bash might just be their chance. Who knows? Maybe they’ll grab a pic together inside the New York landmark. If they do, there’s no doubt the photo would break the internet.