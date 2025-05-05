For each of her three pregnancies, Rihanna has shared the news with the world in the most extravagant ways. To announce she was expecting in Jan. 2022, the mom-to-be posed in vintage Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld for private maternity pics that were unveiled to the public. Then, during her Super Bowl Halftime show in 2023, she bared her growing baby bump in a custom Loewe jumpsuit. And now, the icon just outdid herself once again. Ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, Rihanna revealed she’s expecting her third child. If it’s anything like her previous Met moments, her homage to the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme will be equally legendary.

If you’re a hardcore Rihanna fan, you know she frequently rolls into the Met Gala at the 11th hour. In 2023, the step-and-repeat circuit had already ended before she arrived. But this time, the Grammy winner was snapped by the paparazzi at New York’s Carlyle Hotel just minutes after the red carpet opened — the five-star hotspot that famously hosts the VIP guests. In the behind-the-scenes pics, Rihanna tried to hide her baby bump in a gray ribbed skirt set, complete with long sleeves and a high neck. However, her bump peeked out from underneath the hem. From there, her gray monochrome continued with knee-high socks paired with pointy croc-embossed pumps. Instead of carrying a bag, the Fenty Beauty founder covered her stomach with a brown fur stole, which felt so aligned with the evening’s theme. To spare her hair from the rain, Rihanna accessorized with a black trapper hat.

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

But wait — this wasn’t her official Met look. Stay tuned to TZR for details on her “Tailored For You” attire. With her boyfriend A$AP Rocky as one of the co-chairs, the power couple is sure to steal the show.