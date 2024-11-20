When it comes to beauty (among other things), Cara Delevingne is absolutely fearless. As a model and actor for over 15 years, she’s gotten pretty familiar with the concept of going from long to short or black to blonde within days for the sake of art, and her bold sense of style and confidence sells every single look she’s ever worn. The variety of hairstyles the Suicide Squad star has sported over the years proves there’s nothing she won’t try — or can’t pull off. And that’s exactly what makes her a hair muse to so many.

Given her edgy red carpet moments of the past (see: pretty much any Met Gala), it’s not surprising that Delevingne has had moments with baby bangs, blonde buzz cuts, pink pixies, and other attention-grabbing styles. But she also does more classical glamour just as easily, whether it be Old Hollywood-inspired waves or ponytails with pin curls. Yet even then she brings her signature rock-and-roll sensibility to the look.

The fact that the American Horror Story: Delicate star is both totally versatile and such a risk taker is what makes her fun to follow along with — you truly never know how she’ll turn up next. And while we wait for her next memorable look, we’re spotlighting a few of her most iconic hairstyles to date. With so many lengths, colors, and styles represented, you’re bound to be inspired to try something bold for yourself.

Side-Swept Updo, 2014

Delevingne’s asymmetrical hair at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 was the epitome of unfussy glam. With one side tight and sleek and the other effortlessly tousled, it could easily be dressed up or down.

Pin-Curled Ponytail, 2015

So many of the British model’s best hairstyles are the ones that are deceptively simple. For example, this ponytail from the MTV Movie Awards was anything but basic — without looking overly complicated. With its deep side part and sculpted waves, the low pony was the perfect blend of vintage and contemporary styles.

Vintage-Inspired Soft Waves, 2016

Delevingne’s had plenty of bombshell moments in her past beauty looks, and this soft, wavy bob is one of the best examples. Of course the Carnival Row actor turned up the glam by pairing the hairstyle with dramatically smokey, glittery eyes and a red lip for an even more smoldering effect.

Pink Pixie, 2017

When the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star showed up to the Mexico City premiere, she wowed fans with the pink-tinted version of her recent pixie cut that looks so stunning with her futuristic dress.

Blonde Buzz Cut, 2017

For her role as a cancer patient in Life in a Year, Delevingne totally buzzed her previous platinum pixie. And when she showed off the shocking look at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards, it was a major fashion moment.

Golden Blonde Micro Bob, 2018

Delevingne’s growing out phase included some seriously chic in-between styles, not the least of which is this tousled, golden blonde micro bob worn to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Feathered Ponytail, 2020

Having worn so many different ponytails in her day, it could be difficult to keep the style feeling fresh. But that’s exactly what the model achieved with her feather-embellished low pony from the Dior Menswear show. So simple, yet so effective.

Long Wet Waves, 2021

It wasn’t just Delevingne’s statement making (literally) ensemble that made a splash at the 2021 Met Gala — her beauty look was just was just as dramatic, with red-rimmed eyes and long, dark, and wet wavy hair.

Rainbow Braid, 2022

The proud LGBTQIA+ advocate wore the rainbow for 2022 pride celebrations. Her undercut, extra-long braid featured colorful ribbons woven throughout for a fantastical and totally glamorous look.

Multicolored Mohawk, 2023

While attending Vogue World 2023, the model tried on a colorful mohawk wig by Eugene Souleiman. She paired the punky hairstyle with a micro mini shorts set by Miu Miu.

Baby Bangs, 2024

Delevingne sometimes delivers her signature edge in the subtlest of ways — like her baby bangs from the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The super short fringe frames adds the cool girl fair she does so well to an otherwise simple updo.