The week before the Met Gala is just as important as the actual first Monday in May. Why, you ask? Because it helps fashion enthusiasts narrow down which A-listers will grace those iconic stairs at next week’s soirée. If a fashion muse is out and about in New York a few days before the star-studded ball, there’s a high chance they’ll be on the guest list come Monday. This week, following appearances from Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Kerry Washington, Blake Lively is the latest to solidify her arrival in NYC by styling a vintage blue sequin dress for the launch party of Pharrell Williams’ debut Tiffany & Co. collection, the Tiffany Titan. And with a pre-Met moment this fabulous, we can only imagine how stellar her actual designer look will be.

On May 2, Lively joined stars like Williams, Ayo Edebiri, Gabrielle Union, and more at the label’s Fifth Avenue flagship store for an intimate evening of delicious cuisine, high fashion, and celebration. To no surprise, everyone was frosted in jewels from Tiffany & Co., especially Lively, who even went so far as to dress in the label’s signature color: blue. The Gossip Girl alum’s OOTN was a midcentury vintage midi dress from Happy Isles Vintage Salon, which was most likely originally created in the 1960s. Lively’s retro number was adorned with hundreds of aquamarine sequins in a unique fish scale pattern — perhaps a subtle homage to the upcoming Met Gala exhibition’s focus on designs inspired by “land, sea, and sky.” For her jewelry, Lively jumped onboard the brooch resurgence by hanging two Tiffany & Co. diamond bird-shaped pins from her bodice. Unsurprisingly, the shimmer didn’t stop there, as she also accessorized with classic diamond drop earrings, three extravagant rings, and a layered two-chain diamond bracelet embellished with a jaw-dropping aquamarine stone, all from Tiffany & Co., of course. And to complete her evening ensemble, the star opted for crystal baby blue slingback sandals from Gucci.

Lively was just one of the A-list attendees who dressed to impress. Edebiri went for a timeless Audrey Hepburn-inspired LBD that featured skinny shoulder straps and a midi-length silhouette. The Emmy-winning actor added some bling to her seemingly simple dress via micro-mini hoop earrings and a diamond chainlink necklace, both courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Union also opted for an elegant LBD, except hers was a long-sleeve mini dress with a plunging neckline and a gold statement belt. A similar gold chainlink necklace to Edebiri, a circular pendant chain, various coordinating diamond rings, and pointy ankle-strap pumps rounded out her party attire. And then, there was Blackpink star Rosé, who looked ultra-glam in a peach-colored babydoll dress from Zimmermann. Just like Edebiri and Union, the singer styled a gold Tiffany’s chainlink necklace alongside mismatched earring stacks.

