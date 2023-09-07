New Yorkers, fill up your water bottle frequently and put brand-new batteries in your portable fan because, oof, it’s uncomfortably hot right now. Indeed, temperatures in the Big Apple over the past few days have surpassed 90 degrees, making even a stroll around the block look like you just took a sweaty HIIT class. However, the heatwave isn’t stopping people like Blake Lively from taking to the streets in cute looks. How does the actor conquer the brutal weather in style? By wearing a dress and sneaker outfit, which Lively opted for while out and about on Sept. 6.

While sauntering around Manhattan hand-in-hand with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the Gossip Girl alum wore a pastel-hued floral linen midi from Spell. The number boasts a lightweight silhouette and two roomy pockets in the front, which are essential design details for a busy — and sweltering! — day. Note: If you own a similar dress, trade in your sneakers for over-the-knee boots come October.

Lively kept the soft color palette going by way of pink, green, and yellow Nike kicks. From there, the actor offset the subdued hues with a bold multi-colored handbag courtesy of Chanel. To complete her outfit, the Betty Buzz founder donned pared-back brown frames. It’s also worth mentioning Lively’s fresh beauty moment, which consisted of her signature golden blonde wavy locks and a natural, no-makeup makeup look.

BACKGRID

Do you love this simple outfit formula? Lucky for you celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, have served up additional ways to dabble in the look for summer into fall. The My Body author, for one, stepped out in a punchy pink floral mini and pastel-colored kicks duo at the end of July — which, yes, is reminiscent of Lively’s look from yesterday. Bieber, on the other hand, opted for a slinky white slip dress and “ugly” dad sneakers two months ago.

Consider recreating Lively’s colorful, easy-breezy look during the final days of summer. Should you be lacking the pieces required, shop the edit below.