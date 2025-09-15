Last night, the 2025 Emmy Awards were held in Hollywood, and the award show could have also doubled as a reunion for The White Lotus Season 3 cast. The HBO show received 23 nominations, so the red carpet brought the stars back together once again. Carrie Coon (who debuted a sleek new pixie cut), Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, and Lisa from BLACKPINK, to name just a few, were all in attendance. The latter wore a stunning pink, off-the-shoulder, structured Lever Couture gown, but her manicure was what truly stole the spotlight. While other attendees opted for more demure, classic nail polish shades, Lisa went with something a bit more fun. The almond-shaped nails featured a shimmery pink base — matching her dress, of course — with scattered, multi-sized gems adorning each nail. It was a fun twist on the “princess nails” trend, aptly named for their signature pink hue. The final result was a playful yet polished look that was the perfect complement to her outfit.

The addition of the gems transformed the manicure into something more akin to nail jewelry. This isn’t the first time a celebrity has turned their nails into a full-fledged accessory — for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards last week, Sabrina Carpenter walked the red carpet with a colorful manicure with bedazzled French tips.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

With more lowkey manicures still dominating, it’s refreshing to see celebrities embracing bold, embellished nail art, which is a statement in its own right. Hopefully, this signals that there’ll be more dramatic nail looks, like Lisa’s, on future award show red carpets.