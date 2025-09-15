(Red Carpet)
Carrie Coon’s Dramatic Pixie Cut Stole The Show At The 2025 Emmy Awards
It’s a bold new look.
Carrie Coon turned heads on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards, debuting a bold new hairstyle that marked a dramatic shift from her signature look. The Emmy-nominated actor unveiled a sleek pixie, which is her shortest haircut yet. She typically wears her hair in a chin-length bob, much like her character Laurie Duffy in The White Lotus.
Coon complemented her chic haircut with soft, monochromatic makeup. Her peach-toned eyeshadow, matching blush, and subtle peach lip color brought overall warmth to her Emmys night look. Her outfit consisted of a strapless icy blue Chanel gown that fell just above the ankles, revealing a pair of matching blue satin peep-toe heels.
Whether Coon cut her hair for a role or simply because she felt like it remains to be seen. Regardless of the reason behind the pixie, it’s a great fit for her. The combination of the daring pixie cut, flawless makeup, and sophisticated gown made Coon one of the standout style moments of the night.
Perhaps Coon will inspire you to take a bold beauty risk of your own. It doesn’t have to be a dramatic change to have an impact — even something as simple as a new lipstick shade can make a big difference.