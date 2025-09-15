Carrie Coon turned heads on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards, debuting a bold new hairstyle that marked a dramatic shift from her signature look. The Emmy-nominated actor unveiled a sleek pixie, which is her shortest haircut yet. She typically wears her hair in a chin-length bob, much like her character Laurie Duffy in The White Lotus.

Coon complemented her chic haircut with soft, monochromatic makeup. Her peach-toned eyeshadow, matching blush, and subtle peach lip color brought overall warmth to her Emmys night look. Her outfit consisted of a strapless icy blue Chanel gown that fell just above the ankles, revealing a pair of matching blue satin peep-toe heels.

Whether Coon cut her hair for a role or simply because she felt like it remains to be seen. Regardless of the reason behind the pixie, it’s a great fit for her. The combination of the daring pixie cut, flawless makeup, and sophisticated gown made Coon one of the standout style moments of the night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Perhaps Coon will inspire you to take a bold beauty risk of your own. It doesn’t have to be a dramatic change to have an impact — even something as simple as a new lipstick shade can make a big difference.