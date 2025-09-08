Last night, Sabrina Carpenter graced the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Fresh off the release of her latest album, Man’s Best Friend, the pop star wore a red floor-length Valentino gown that was covered in lace and sequins. She paired the dress with a feather boa in a soft lilac hue, adding to the drama of the overall outfit. But what really made Carpenter’s look stand out was her manicure. The artist behind the playful nail design was OPI Global Ambassador Zola Ganzorigt — aka Nails by Zola — and she gave Carpenter an almond-shaped manicure with colorful and bedazzled French tips for a fun twist. “It was inspired by her ‘Tears’ music video nails,” Ganzorigt shared in a statement. “We recreated the nails but with a red base color for it to match her red carpet and performance outfits.”

To create the look, Ganzorigt applied a coat of OPI GelColor Super Base Base Coat and GelColor in Bare My Soul, a sheer nude shade. Then she painted the tips with one coat of GelColor in Malaga Wine before applying multicolor rhinestones in various sizes. She finished everything off with GelColor Super Gloss Top Coat, giving the manicure a mirror-like finish. Along with the playful nail art, Carpenter’s voluminous, flowing waves and glossy lip made a strong beauty statement.

Now that the Short n’ Sweet singer is in full-on album rollout mode, hopefully this is just the beginning of iconic nail looks to come.