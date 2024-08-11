They might be a full four years away, but anticipation is already sky-high for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. France passed the torch to the U.S. at the 2024 Games’ Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11, where it was taken by a cast of celebrities, athletes, and cultural icons and brought straight to Hollywood. Stars were chosen for their legendary relationship to Southern California, including Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas. The pair performed live right on the sunny beach — complete with a Team USA-themed outfit and even an athletics-approved hairstyle. Eilish’s ponytail at the 2028 Olympics Handover event is an unexpected choice for the usually edgy singer, but it’s a perfect choice for the sporty ceremony.

The musical siblings served as the penultimate act in L.A., performing a rendition of “Birds Of A Feather” after the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ set and just before Snoop Dogg closed things out for the night. Dressed in long khaki shorts and an oversized red, white, and blue Ralph Lauren polo shirt, Eilish looked like she could be a medal-winning athlete fresh from the 2024 Paris Games herself. What really cemented the sporty effect was the long, loosely-tied ponytail trailing down her back, secured with a navy ribbon and topped with a pinstripe ball cap.

(+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Plenty of layers were left to fall free from the hat and frame Eilish’s face, surely an inevitability when performing right on the shore — the billowing wind was visible even through the live broadcast. The loose pieces underscored the casual, sporty nature of the singer’s look, though. She usually opts for a more elaborate on-stage aesthetic, but this performance was remarkably understated. Eilish’s makeup was simple and rosy, her nails were natural and bare, and she wore her pair of frameless seeing glasses — which highlighted how little eye makeup she wore, too.

Even though she tied a dark blue ribbon in her ponytail, its color a perfect match to her hat, Eilish fashioned it into a low-key knot rather than a bow. Still, its long ends spilled down and blended with the rest of Eilish’s hair, a fun yet demure accessory moment.

Overall, her Olympics Handover look just proves Eilish is such a beauty icon. No matter her project — be it a major movie soundtrack contribution or an athletic event performance — she finds a way to fit the theme but still maintain her individual sense of style.