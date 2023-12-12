Only original Beyoncé fans can fully appreciate the power of her undergoing a significant aesthetic overhaul. The thing is, the legendary performer doesn’t shake the foundation of her beauty look too often. Really, though, why would she when her got-to honey-blonde hair color and fluttery lashes combination is clearly working so well for her? But her admirable aversion to hopping on come-and-go trends just means that when the Queen Bey does make a move, it’s always for a reason — and it always leaves a lasting impression. Beyoncé’s layered haircut, just debuted on Instagram, is the perfect example, too.

Taking a closer look at her transformative new look, the cut seems to have happened after Bey unveiled her snowy platinum blonde hair at the premiere of her Renaissance World Tour concert film. On that red carpet, her long ends appeared to be even all the way around. Maybe she didn’t want to overwhelm fans with a totally different shade of blonde and a dramatic chop at the exact same time or maybe she was just feeling inspired over the weekend. No matter the impetus behind the change, there’s no denying that it’s an especially exciting one.

There are several key points to note about Beyoncé’s hair, which many refer to as a “curve cut” or a “c-cut” — though in this case, it’s more like a “Bey-cut.” The shortest layer falls just below her chin, turning inward toward her face to further define her bone structure. The next piece is staggered just below, hitting around her shoulders. The tiering softens up in sharpness from there to the blunt ends, which are significantly shorter than the waist-length curls and waves she usually wears. Just compare the new look to Bey’s hair at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé movie premiere as well as her usual color-cut pairing:

On Instagram, it was revealed that celebrity hair artist Neal Farinah is the creative force behind Bey’s icy, layered look. The Renaissance album and movie are already out, of course, but many fans are convinced that the all-over refresh could indicate that there’s new, related project about to drop. When Beyoncé’s involved, there’s no telling what could come next.