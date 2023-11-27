Beyoncé’s blockbuster Renaissance album already went platinum, certified by the RIAA just months after release. Virtually everything she drops quickly earns that legendary ranking, but it’s different with this latest project. So much of the Renaissance era aesthetic is centered around that cool, futuristic shade, with shiny of chrome, silver, and iridescent white lacquered over everything from the tour dancer costumes to the giant animatronic horse that trots across the stage. It makes sense then that Beyoncé unveiled platinum blonde hair for the premiere of her Renaissance World Tour concert movie. An icy, near-white shade, the color makes Bey look like a celebrity from a far-off century or even another galaxy altogether.

In classic Beyoncé fashion, no one had even an inkling that she had this transformational new look up her sequined sleeves. The red carpet premiere itself was shrouded in secrecy, with V.I.P.s and fans alike directed to a nondescript office building in Los Angeles before the event’s true location was revealed. Then, against a backdrop of heavy chrome curtains, Bey appeared dressed in head-to-toe silver, complete with hip-length platinum hair, left long, straight, and sleekly parted right in the center. Celebrity hairstylist Neal Farinah created the custom look for his superstar client, a bold and exciting choice that seamlessly fit with her album’s instantly-recognizable aesthetic.

The “Cuff It” singer’s luminous new hair color and Versace gown was complemented by a similarly celestial makeup look by celebrity artist Rokael Lizama. On his Instagram page, Lizama even revealed that her fluttery lashes are actually clustered falsies from his own line.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Beyoncé’s snowy hair color is most definitely just temporary, a one-night-only spectacular designed to make maximum impact and then vanish. Bey’s usual color is a meticulously-crafted custom highlight job by celebrity pro Rita Hazan, who’s handled the star’s bespoke blend of honey-blonde for years now.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Beyoncé will always deliver, though, it’s a true show. It doesn’t matter if she’s posting a casual photo to Instagram, belting out a song in front of 50,000 fans, or making a red carpet appearance — she’s going to do it all with the signature showmanship that helped make her such an industry icon in the first place.