It’s been just over 20 years to the date that Béyonce last graced I-D’s cover. In August 2006, ahead of her B'Day album release, the singer looked fresh-faced with a slicked-back ponytail and an embellished top on the front page. Now she and the British fashion and culture publication have teamed up once again to show off a whole new side of the celebrated performer and entrepreneur — this time wearing far less. But what the cover for I-D’s special edition zine lacks in clothing, it makes up for in the beauty department, with Cécred’s products taking center stage.

Shot by Blair Caldwell and styled by Shiona Turini, the October 2026 issue is an exclusive partnership between Béyonce’s brand and the London-based magazine, in celebration of Cécred’s expansion into the UK. At first glance, the “Crazy in Love” singer is dressed in little more than a fur wrap and diamond jewelry. But look a little closer, and you’ll notice a clever detail in her footwear. The tip of her stiletto heel is identical to the cap of Cécred’s best-selling hair oil, a tiered white sculptural design that adds an architectural— and totally on-brand — touch to her barely-there look. And when I-D posted the cover art to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26, fans were quick to notice the product placement. “The shoe being the Cécred lid!” one exclaimed in the comment section, just minutes after the image was posted. Leave it to the Bey-hive to not miss a detail.

Béyonce’s sleek, wet-look hair, styled by Neal Farinah, is also a credit to the hair care brand, of which the cover star is “founder, visionary, and sole investor”, as she explains in the exclusive interview with Eni Subair. In an online excerpt from their chat, Béyonce details the challenges she had launching a beauty brand as a woman of color, stating, “I had a vision to build something that solved real problems and performed so incredibly that the people who can’t stand my music still use Cécred [...] because it works.”

The singer, who rarely does interviews, has some convinced this cover feature could be a subtle hint at her next musical chapter — especially considering she’s been spotted in some major Jay-Z concert looks of late, including fresh-off-the-runway Cavalli and LaPointe. Act III has been hotly anticipated for over a year now, with her loyal following wondering what sound and aesthetic will follow her epic Cowboy Carter and Renaissance eras. At least there’s one thing everyone can expect: impeccable hair.