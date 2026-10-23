Between her new single “Where Is Gone?” and global Lux tour, Rosalía had made 2026 a career-defining moment. And beyond the success she’s enjoying as one of the most in-demand musical acts worldwide, she’s also found an even more refined style. Throughout her tour, press stops, and SNL performances, the Spanish singer has been offering elevated takes on the balletcore trend. But with her appearance at the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Rosalía ditched the tutus for for a fresh-off-the-runway look by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford — one that managed to tackle a few other major trends at once.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the “Berghain” singer stepped onto the award show’s navy carpet wearing pieces from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, which just debuted at Paris Fashion Week late last month. With Ackermann at the helm, the brand reclaimed its ultra-sexy aesthetic with a series of cut-out evening wear, sheer skirts, tailored jackets without tops underneath, micro shorts, and shimmering bodysuits — sans bottoms. One of the notable looks on the runway was a tuxedo jacket revealing a sculpted satin bra top, a low slung satin skirt, and knotted leather belt. Rosalía chose this outfit, which she styled identically to the runway version, to wear to last night’s Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami.

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Although Rosalía was not in attendance at Tom Ford’s latest show, she had a notable presence throughout Paris Fashion Week. The singer wore two looks by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior: A slinky black satin dress with floral hip detail at the Spring/Summer 2027 runway show, and a pink and petal-textured top and skirt from that collection. She was also spotted in a cardigan and tutu skirt by Louis Vuitton during her stop in the City of Light.

But it’s not just major fashion houses that have been defining Rosalía’s new signature style. She’s proven to be a supporter of indie designers as well, with notable looks by emerging talent like Erik Charlotte and Yasmina Atta, who created some of her biggest balletcore moments of late. However, don’t be surprised if her tutu era is coming to an end. With her tour behind her, Rosalía’s exposed underwear ensemble at the Billboard Awards hints that she may be leaning into an even sexier side, with lingerie dressing and sultry takes on menswear replacing her tulle skirts. In any case, we’re locked in on whatever she does next.