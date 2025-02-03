Since Taylor Swift rarely walks the red carpet anymore, when she does, her luxe look is guaranteed to make headlines. Not only will her outfit break the internet, but, the fashion muse also promises to start a trend or two. And at the 2025 Grammy Awards, she did it again. Inside the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, Swift made the grandest of entrances in a bedazzled red mini dress. During her step-and-repeat, Swifties noticed she swapped a statement necklace for a monogrammed thigh chain. So, with her endorsement, it’s only a matter of time before other icons follow suit.

Minutes before the ceremony began, Swift arrived at the L.A. hotspot in a little red dress from Vivienne Westwood — one of her favorite ateliers both on and off the red carpet. The vibrant crimson shade was possibly inspired by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s team colors at the Kansas City Chiefs. In true Vivienne Westwood fashion, the one-shoulder silhouette featured delicate drapery along the neckline, the corset, and the skirt’s hem. While the Grammy winner usually loves a bold necklace, this time, a beaded chain dangled above her thigh. At the end of the chain hung a capitalized “T” pendant. The sleek accessory complemented the rest of her jewelry, including oversized rings, beaded drop earrings, and a bold red lip. Ankle-strap sandals in — you guessed it — ruby red, completed her monochrome moment.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Knowing Swift, she might deliver a mid-show quick change later in the evening. So, stay tuned to TZR for updates.