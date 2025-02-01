Whenever an award show is on the horizon, fans always wonder, “Will Beyoncé be there?” In previous years, the icon has skipped the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Critics Choice Awards numerous times — even when she was nominated. However, there’s one ceremony that she rarely misses: The Grammy Awards. Since 2000, she’s won 32 Grammys (and counting) and in turn, has become the show’s top winner of all time. Beyoncé has also walked the corresponding red carpet nearly 20 times, and each year, she outdoes herself on the fashion front.

The multi-hyphenate first attended the Grammys in 2000, alongside her Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, and Michelle Williams. The then-19-year-old turned heads in a rhinestone-fringed two-piece designed by her mother, Tina Knowles, who also designed Beyoncé’s (plus, her bandmates’) attire for the next two Grammys, including a satin slip dress in 2001, and a sheer off-the-shoulder blouse with a violet asymmetrical skirt in 2002.

More recently, Beyoncé’s Grammy looks have taken a dramatic turn. In 2023, for instance, she skipped the red carpet and instead, surprised fans inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The fashion muse was impossible to miss in a custom mermaid gown from Gucci. Her two-tone number shined on stage thanks to its corseted bronze bodice, crushed silver skirt, and leather opera gloves. Later in the evening, Beyoncé shocked the Beyhive with a second look: A black velvet gown and matching gloves, courtesy of Schiaparelli. As seen in 2001, 2004, 2007, and 2010, it’s clear she loves a mid-Grammys quick change.

While you await Beyoncé’s 19th appearance (and speculate which designer she’ll wear), keep scrolling for her most iconic Grammys looks of all time. And stay tuned to TZR for all the deets on her 2025 outfit — or outfits.

2000

Kirby Lee/WireImage/Getty Images

Alongside Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, and Michelle Williams, Beyoncé shimmered in a rhinestone-embellished skirt set, complete with an elongated maxi dress and a crop bandeau top.

2001

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The Destiny’s Child stars stunned in similar satin styles. Beyoncé, for one, chose a rose gold slip dress adorned with sparkly mesh panels.

David McNew/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

After winning six trophies, the trio posed for photographers in coordinating bright green gowns. Beyoncé’s look featured a plunging neckline, waist cutouts, and a mermaid-style skirt.

2002

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

At her third Grammy Awards, Beyoncé stole the show in a see-through off-the-shoulder blouse, alongside a violet asymmetrical skirt.

2004

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

For her first Grammys as a solo performer, Beyoncé walked the green carpet in a glamorous gold satin gown. The most eye-catching accents were the multi-tier necklace, the ruched waist, and the train.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment

During the broadcast, she took the stage with Prince in a cutout-heavy hot pink mini dress.

2006

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

All eyes were on the nominee in a strapless nude gown covered with intricate embroidery.

2007

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Beyoncé broke up her floor-length streak with a silk mini dress from Giorgio Armani.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

For a performance of “Listen” that same night, Beyoncé switched her mini for a semi-sheer cowl-neck gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

After winning the award for Best Contemporary R&B album, the B’Day singer shimmered in a baby blue gown, complete with a bow around the empire waist and a plunging neckline.

2008

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

At the 50th annual Grammys, Beyoncé’s icy blue gown from Elie Saab couture felt fit for a princess.

2010

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Given her affinity for strapless gowns, this short-sleeve nude number from Stephane Rolland felt fresh for Beyoncé. The monochromatic embroidery was especially dazzling.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

On-stage, she accepted yet another Grammy in a mixed-metal mini dress in a similar short-sleeve silhouette.

2013

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

This color-blocked black-and-white jumpsuit from Osman Yousefzada was so unexpected for Beyoncé, but the Beyhive was completely on-board with the change.

2014

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following a steamy performance of “Drunk In Love,” Beyoncé delivered major bridal inspo in a lacy white gown from Michael Costello Fall/Winter 2014.

2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you look closely enough, you’ll see the elongated skirt of Beyoncé’s black Proenza Schouler gown is partially sheer.

2016

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment

During her Lemonade era, Beyoncé was a vision in a crocheted long-sleeve wedding gown direct from Inbal Dror Fall/Winter 2016.

2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

With two Grammys in tow, Beyoncé donned a sequin ruby gown by Peter Dundas, which cradled her growing baby bump.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

During a performance of Lemonade songs "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles,” a pregnant Beyoncé looked angelic in a custom golden gown from Peter Dundas. Her accessories were equally opulent, including a halo-inspired headpiece, a thick choker necklace, oversized hoop earrings, and coordinating wrist cuffs.

2018

Before the Grammys, she gave her 313 million Instagram followers a sneak peak of her OOTN. In 2018, she sported a bespoke black velvet gown from Nicolas Jebran, which included hip-high slits, shoulder cutouts, and a curved hat.

2021

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Next to Megan Thee Stallion, the “Savage” singer was all smiles in an off-the-shoulder leather mini dress, as well as coordinating opera gloves, and gold statement earrings — all from Schiaparelli.

2023

In 2023, Beyoncé skipped the red carpet once again. Instead, she captured a private photo of her custom Gucci gown, which spotlighted a corseted beige bodice, leather opera gloves, and a Renaissance-coded metallic silver skirt.

2024

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment

A month before Cowboy Carter dropped, Beyoncé teased her upcoming Western era in a custom leather jacket from Louis Vuitton menswear Fall 2024. She accessorized with Amina Muaddi platform pumps, a white cowboy hat, and a bolo-style tie.