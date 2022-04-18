It’s the most wonderful time of the year — festival season is back in full swing, and that includes the biggest event of them all. Coachella, arguably the crown jewel of modern musicals festivals, returns to the desert for back-to-back weekends after a brutal two-year hiatus. And based on the photos and videos from Weekend One, it sure seems like there’s a collective effort to make up for lost time. The best Coachella 2022 beauty looks are a prime example — somewhat a return to form (think stick-on jewels, glittery makeup, and over-the-top hair accessories), Coachella beauty has also grown to include plenty of newly-minted trends. Celebrities in particular — both on- and off-stage — have been experimenting with exciting new festival makeup and hairstyles that range from casually glamorous to music video-worthy — which means plenty of summer-perfect beauty inspiration for everyone else.

To catalog all of the Coachella excitement in one place, scroll through this (ever-growing) list of the festival’s best beauty moments so far. While there are a few underlying trends linking the celebrities — yellow nails and pigtails of all types are having a real moment — the real emphasis seems to be on the freewheeling, wear-what-you want vibe that makes music festivals so great in the first place.

Below, a roundup of the best celebrity Coachella beauty looks so far.

Vanessa Hudgens

Fact: If you say “Coachella” five times in the mirror, Vanessa Hudgens will appear wearing a flower crown and crochet bikini. Hudgens established herself as the queen of Coachella back in the mid-'10s, but her 2022 looks just prove that her title will never be in question. For this year’s Weekend One, Hudgens kept things (relatively) simple with matte brown lipstick, razor-sharp eyeliner, lush natural curls, and fun neon nails.

Jhené Aiko

Though she’s a veteran Coachella performer herself, this year, Jhené Aiko was there to have fun — and support beau Big Sean, a top-billed act. Aiko’s one you can always count on for a killer glam moment, and her purple eyeliner and space buns (a music festival classic!) certainly deliver.

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As one of the most anticipated acts of the entire festival, Billie Eilish made sure to give the screaming crowd exactly what they came for — all while wearing the coolest set of pigtails on the entire west coast. After a while, they came out of their hair ties to form a shaggy, mullet-adjacent style perfect for Eilish’s modern punk sensibilities.

Megan Thee Stallion

Even from video footage, it’s clear that Megan Thee Stallion’s crowd was one of the biggest and most excitable of the entire event — dubbed #Hottiechella by the superstar. Megan’s hair, so voluminous with tons of curls, skimmed the small of her back while she performed as-yet-unreleased tracks while her bright blue nails and silvery, futuristic eye makeup twinkled from the stage.

Hailey Bieber

Always a fan of the accentuating baby braid, Hailey Bieber kicked it up a notchy by sprinkling the delicate braids all the way around her head. A shimmery blue eyeshadow illuminates her lower lash line, while the neon yellow nails — they feature just a tinge of green — are summertime perfection.

Harry Styles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another hotly anticipated headliner, Harry Styles owned the stage in his Gucci jumpsuit, freshly-cut curls, and yellow, pink, and blue nail polish, surely courtesy of his own Pleasing beauty line.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer’s hip-length passion twists would be stunning on their own, but the festival-approved pigtails — not to mention the two face-framing strands — take them to the next level. Palmer’s nails and makeup were kept relatively simple, featuring natural earth tones and lightly shimmering nudes.

Sydney Sweeney

Before hitting the neon carnival that evening, Sydney Sweeney swung by Revolve’s massive annual party for some pre-fest fun. Her light pink eyeshadow added some mod flair but her just-cut curtain bangs are undoubtedly the hero of her Coachella look.

Storm Reid

Fellow Euphoria star Storm Reid is blossoming into a style icon in her own right — and her Coachella looks are all the proof needed. The dreamy, sunset-hued blend of her French tip nails, glossy pink lips, and sequined top might just be the best look of the entire festival, bar none.

Kendall Jenner

Also getting in on the pigtail trend is Kendall Jenner, who wove her own copper hair into two sleek braided pigtails that skim the tops of her shoulders. In her bright red manicured hand, a cup of 818 Tequila — what else?