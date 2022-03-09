Boho style will always be popular because the elements that make up the look are now ubiquitous in fashion. You’ll encounter billowy dresses that feature floral prints, embroidery, and colors like wine red and mustard yellow season after season. The free-spirited look runs rampant when music festivals are in town — ahem, Coachella — but you’ll also find it easy to incorporate boho summer dresses into your everyday outfits. (No flower crown, necessary.)

For starters, this season the availability of easy-breezy dresses run the gamut, from Ulla Johnson’s mixed print minis to Sea’s patchwork number, which gives off “wandering artist living on a prairie” vibes. If you’re attending a wedding and want a piece that’s less on the nose, opt for Miguelina’s floral lace bodice dress with romantic bow straps. Similarly, byTiMo offers a mini dress with quilting and blouson sleeves you can style with lace-up sandals for a cute weekend brunch outfit. All the dresses ahead will help you tap into the feel-good excitement of summer — and, they’ll become your one-and-done warm weather uniform.

