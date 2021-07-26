Hailey Bieber's Futuristic Makeup Might Just Be Her Boldest Look Yet

Hailey Bieber might be the master of what many like to call “micro fair”: keeping an entire ensemble simple and understated while letting one extra-strong statement piece — be it a top or hairstyle or lipstick or piece of jewelry — have all the focus, attention, and glory. Bieber’s been spotted sneaking colorful, dreamy bits like neon sweaters, shimmery eyeshadows, and throwback hairstyles into her otherwise straightforward looks, but her most recent micro flair moment is almost certainly her boldest — and downright coolest — beauty experiment yet. the Bieber donned holographic eyeliner, applied in the form of an appliqué strip, and the result is one-part classic silver screen starlet, one-part space cowgirl — in other words, an aesthetic dream.

“Had a little too much fun with the glam tonight,” she captioned the photoset of selfies. Next to her fresh complexion and some warm-toned rose gloss, the liner (and halo of barely there shimmer that surrounds it on Bieber’s lids) reflects the daylight and casts a hypnotic glow. Of course, the liner itself isn’t actually eyeliner but rather a set of stickers by Gen-Z favorite beauty brand Simihaze. The pair Bieber wears, from the brand’s Rave Pack, is just one of several colorful pieces from the so-easy-to-use sticker book.

The liner’s shape is a gently winged cat-eye, providing some eye-opening lift that’s only further emphasized by the sticker’s light color. It’s also worth noting that the wings were most likely trimmed down to perfectly fit Bieber’s eye length, in the same way it’s common to resize false lashes.

The Simihaze Beauty stickers, the brainchild of DJ-entrepreneur sister duo Simi and Haze Khadra, have been a go-to accessory of some of Young Hollywood’s most experimental stars since their release.

The colorful liner appliqués have been spotted on Kylie Jenner and some of the ladies of Blackpink, sending fans into a frenzy each time. Considering getting the space rave look is easy as peeling and pressing, it’s not exactly hard to see why.

