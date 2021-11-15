ICYMI: Harry Styles Just Quietly Launched A Beauty Line

Perhaps the best thing that could happen on an otherwise very boring Monday has happened. Drumroll, please: Harry Styles has *finally* launched a beauty brand, though the exact timing was severely unexpected. The exciting launch comes months after a fan noticed the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker was named director on a trademark filing for a cosmetics company entitled Pleased As Holdings Limited. Now, six months later, Harry Styles' unisex beauty line, Pleasing, is here, and the brand's five debut offerings are already available for preorder.

Pleasing launched with four plant-based nail polish shades that are anything but ordinary: black with a deep blue radiance (Inky Pearl), pearlescent pink (Granny's Pink), pearly white (Perfect Pearl), and a barely-there iridescent hue with a matte finish (Pearly Tops).

Styles has been wearing nail lacquer for years and it’s since become a signature part of his look. His favorite design is seemingly a multi-colored manicure like the one he rocked at the 2019 Met Gala. “It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for,” Styles told Dazed. “Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’”

The aesthetically pleasing polishes, which double as a work of art in their own right (just look at those bottles!), can be purchased as a complete set for $65. Better yet, the kit comes with alphabet decals so that fans can personalize their digits to their liking.

At the time of writing, the only shades you can purchase individually are Pearly Tops and Perfect Pearl, so if you want them all, your best bet is to add the complete set to your cart.

Pleasing’s debut drop also includes two skin care products: a dual-ended “pen” with a refreshing eye gel on one side and a demi-matte lip treatment on the other. The second is a moisturizing illuminating serum that can be worn on its own to give your complexion a boost of radiance, or as a makeup primer.

Courtesy of Pleasing

"When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use,” said Styles in a press release. “I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful.”

In the rare case that you haven’t already started scrolling through the brand’s site, do so now, before the singer’s debut products sell out (because it’s a given that they definitely will).

