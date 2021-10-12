Naomi Osaka’s Pumpkin Spice Passion Twists Are The Season-Bending Style You Need To Try

Even during her self-imposed break from tennis, Naomi Osaka continues to serve. But rather than whacking a tennis ball 125 miles per hour for thousands of reverent fans, her grand slams have been delivered in the form of moving speeches, enterprising new business ventures, and major red carpet moments. Her latest appearance at a Tag Heuer event is proof that Osaka could go pro in fall dressing, too — her greyscale blazer-skirt combo and standout pink sandals are nods to the preppy aesthetic that usually takes center stage this time of year.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka’s red passion twists — almost a pumpkin spice sienna in color — are an ideal blend for the season. The loose-twisted style is simultaneously protective of Osaka’s natural hair while adding serious length and the season’s hottest hair color to boot. Passion twists are usually a go-to style during the summer (they look great pool and beachside), but this color adaptation on the style makes it perfect for fall.

To match the trendy color, Osaka kept most of her makeup minimal and neutral (though there were almost certainly some of Osaka’s own Kinlò Skin products in the mix based on her radiant complexion) as a blank slate for a captivating wash of metallic, rust-colored eyeshadow.

Courtesy of Tag Heuer

Aside from this latest appearance on Osaka, passion twists have been spotted on everyone from Skai Jackson to Keke Palmer, and Taraji P. Henson, and are beloved for the simplicity of the two-strand twist, the accompanying unique texture, and how customizable the style is in pattern, color, and length. Considering both individuality and long, protective styles are both trending independently and together, passion twists are primed to become the next major “it-style” for fall and winter — and probably well beyond. A huge portion of the style’s appeal rests with its ease of application, too.

Created by Kailyn Rogers, a Miami-based hairstylist who also goes by The Boho Babe, the twists were developed as sort of a hybrid style — they incorporate the best attributes of Senegalese twists with the lush femininity of goddess locs for an entirely new, incredibly versatile style that can be a snap to create at home with the right products. You can either buy smaller quantities of hair (experts estimate 6-8 packs for a full head) or invest in and one-and-done larger set. From there, all that’s left to grab is a quality crochet tool — if you want one. While a crochet hook makes installation easier, it’s possible to get passion twists with just your fingers, some jam, and a pack of rubber hair ties. With proper care, expect your new twists to last up to eight weeks, which is plenty of time to plot your next major hair move.

