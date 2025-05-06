The annual Met Gala isn’t just a place to try out bold fashion, but groundbreaking beauty as well. This year attendees interpreted the “Tailored for You” dress code and overall “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme through kiss curls, ultra-long braids and ponytails, micro bangs, glittery makeup, and of course a whole galaxy of manicures. Over the past few years, there’s been an increasing emphasis on nail art at the epic event, and this year did not disappoint. Celebrities like Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cynthia Erivo took the individualism associated with Black dandyism to heart, applying it to their tips through 3D designs, tuxedo-inspired palettes, and variations on the classic French manicure, to name just a few of the night’s best nail looks.

But while some stars went over-the-top with their nail style, adorning their manis with charms, crystals, and an assortment of statement-making patterns, others stuck to the ongoing trend of pared-down looks, like naked and soap nails, or even classic nudes and reds. Regardless of choosing the minimalism or maximalist route, the Met Gala’s iconic guests — ranging from WNBA players to rappers to film ingénues and beyond — all put their personalities and style preferences into each unique set of nails, proving that having a fresh manicure is still a must-have accessory for any major event.

Halle Berry

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Oscar winner let her epic ensemble do the talking on Met Gala night by keeping her mani super subtle. Celebrity manicurist Kim Truong used Aprés Nail’s First Touch, a pale pink shade, to create the clean, fresh soap nails look that stars like Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez can’t stop wearing.

Lisa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

No stranger to maximalist nail styles, the Alter Ego singer once again turned to artist Juan Alvear to create a 3D charm adored, LV-themed set. “For this year’s theme, I drew inspiration from Virgil’s last collection at LV and I changed the color scheme to fit the color scheme of Lisa’s outfit, which featured motifs by Henry Taylor,” Alvear explained.

Lupita Nyong'o

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Celebrity nail artist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough went with the ongoing matchy-matchy nail trend when executing Nyong’o’s Tiffany blue manicure. Using Yeah Buoy along with Cloud Nine by Aprés Nail, topped off with iridescent mylar, she created a look she described as “a subtle, shimmering form of self-styled opulence.”

Chappell Roan

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roan’s dispo-inspired Met Gala glam included a coordinating manicure. Her nail artist Dawn Sterling used OPI to create a hot pink stiletto set with abstract chrome detailing.

Rihanna

Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The Fenty founder, who announced her third pregnancy on the Met Gala’s blue carpet, had an identical mani to Berry — right down to the same artist and baby pink Aprés Nail shade.

Zendaya

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Celebrity nail artist Caroline Cotton used Aprés Nail’s Hearts and Likes and Plum Out Of Luck to get the perfect wine-colored mani for the Dune star, which stood out against her all-white Louis Vuitton look.

Jenna Ortega

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Death of a Unicorn star’s metallic ruler dress by Balmain was accentuated with her square-tipped French manicure, which was the handiwork of celebrity nail artist Thuy Nguyen. She chose the classic style for its timelessness, but the square shape gave a modern, more architectural feel that complemented Ortega’s dress so well.

Jodie Turner-Smith

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Another proponent of the matchy-matchy nail look was Turner-Smith, whose textured burgundy nails by Nguyen were an extension of her Burberry ensemble. To achieve the perfect color match, Nguyen combined Aces and Never Bordeaux You, both by Aprés Nail.

Quinta Brunson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Abbott Elemenary star went with the biggest nail trend of the night, a tuxedo-inspired palette. Celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson created her “Tailored to Perfection” look with crisp black and white pinstripes and a touch of sparkle.

Joey King

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For King’s first Met Gala, Nguyen combined stripes, checkers, and polka dots that played up the mixed patterns in the actor’s suit and blouse.

Halle Bailey

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Another black-and-white nail look, Bailey’s mani was described by artist Temeka Jackson as a “French remix”. Using DND Gel product, she started with a nude base, then added striped tips before topping off the set with a few dainty dots and gems.

Gabrielle Union

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Union’s elegant, Billie Holiday-inspired Met Gala look was complemented with a subtle set of ombré French tips, which were created by Nguyen using all DND Gel products.

Sydney Sweeney

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt achieved Sweeney’s Met Gala mani by combining a few major trends in one. First she used OPI’s Bubble Bath and Bare my Soul to get the perfect soap nail shade, then created a cat eye tip by mixing in magnetic powder. Finally she added a thin line of gold chrome for a bit of definition.

Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images

Mycah Dior gave the nail art enthusiast her Rococo-inspired Met Gala mani, which was a perfect match to her embellished Givenchy gown.

Megan Thee Stallion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The rapper’s sculpural hair, which channeled Josephine Baker, was certainly the most jaw-dropping aspect of her Met Gala look, but her hand-painted lace and Swarovski nails by Tahvya Krok may just have been the next best thing.

Angel Reese

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Another supporter of the black-and-white nail trend was the WNBA star, whose tailored French tips coordinated with her tuxedo-inspired Thom Browne two-piece gown.