The Met Gala 2025’s biggest beauty standouts ranged from micro bangs (see: Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña) to carefully engineered updos (Ego Nwodim and Megan Thee Stallion) to tuxedo-inspired manis (Halle Bailey, Lizzo). Still, one trend reigned above all others: Kiss curls. A laundry list of celebs brought the 1920s hairstyle to the blue carpet, each with their own modern twist on the nostalgic look.

With a theme like “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, this year’s Met Gala unsurprisingly drew inspiration from countless style Black icons, and Josephine Baker was clearly on more than one attendee’s mood board. From her slinky gowns and feathered headpieces to her slicked “Eton crop” hairstyle, the dancer and film star’s presence was most certainly felt on fashion’s most awaited evening. As legend has it, Baker used egg whites to shape and hold her signature face-framing, sculpted curls. And while the latest adopters of the look — which included Sydney Sweeney, Ayo Edebiri, and Dua Lipa to name just a few — likely had more modern innovations to achieve the nostalgic style, the source material was loud and clear.

Whether paired with ankle-length braids, flipped bobs, or durags, the kiss curls spotlighted at 2025’s Met Gala showcased so much individuality — and that’s what dandyism is all about. Ahead, see how the aforementioned celebs and many others made kiss curls all their own.

Coco Jones

Dressed in an embellished Manish Malhotra coat and pants, the Grammy-winner’s practically floor-grazing braid was accentuated with a single serpentine curl that swirled over her head and onto her brow for a truly 1920s-meets-2025 moment.

Ayo Edebiri

The star of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming After the Hunt updated Baker’s signature slicked hairstyle featuring swirled bangs and delicately curled baby hairs with a single cornrow on the side.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney told Vogue she was channeling ‘50s film star Kim Novak with her black keyhole Met Gala gown, but her hairstyle — with a series of looped curls around her hairline — was certainly inspired by the 1920s.

Teyana Taylor

The Vogue red carpet host’s matchy-matchy maroon look included a durag and feathered cap, under which peeked a few carefully sculpted kiss curls.

Dua Lipa

The British singer added a Medusa-like twist to her flapper-inspired hairstyle with S-curved sections of hair swirling over her slicked-back bun and onto her face.

Breanna Stewart

WNBA star Breanna Stewart nailed the dandyism memo from head to toe. To top off her ivory Sergio Hudson ensemble, the New York Liberty player sported a sleek, shiny combo of pin curls and kiss curls.

Bebe Rexha

Combining elements of the ‘90s and the ‘20s, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer chose a flipped bob with a single kiss curl for her Met Gala hair moment.

Taraji P. Henson

Henson, who also got the ivory memo of the evening, showed off platinum blonde streaks that accentuated her face-framing kiss curls.