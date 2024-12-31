When it came to red carpet glam, it used to be that all eyes were exclusively on celebrities’ hair and makeup. But in the past few years, the rise in popularity of nail art has had the world on mani watch, too — and this year has shown how limitless this form of expression can truly be. Just like trending haircuts and lip combos, the way we do our nails these days is directly influenced by what the A-listers are doing. That could mean something simple like a seasonal color or a length and shape, but it also includes more complex ideas, like patterns, textures, and even 3D adornments. And the best celebrity manicures of 2024 included all of the above from all your favorite trendsetters.

Throughout 2024 so many manicures went viral, jelly nails to fruit and floral motifs to neon hues and beyond. And all of them started with a single celeb spotting. Stylish stars like Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Adele constantly kept fans on their toes (or their fingertips) with every fresh new set and inspired many people to experiment with their nail art in a way they never had before. That could mean branching out from go-to Ballet Slippers or Bare My Soul or stepping even further out of your mani comfort zone with charms, checkerboard prints, or even crystal embellishments.

And in case you missed the parade of mini masterpieces celebrities sported on their hands this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best for you. Keep these ideas in mind for 2025, or use them as a jumping off point for even fresher looks in the future.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie Pink Jelly Nails

To help bid her Barbie press tour adieu, Margot Robbie channeled her doll character one more time at the 2024 SAG Awards with a bubble gum pink mani by Betina Goldstein. The celebrity nail artist used the on-trend jelly polish for a sheer, shiny effect that looks good enough to eat.

Kylie Jenner’s Vacation Mani

This spring, Jenner took the chrome nail trend to a new level with an iridescent rainbow tips that created the coolest vacation manicure for her family trip to Turks and Caicos. The nails were the creation of Zola Ganzorigt, who is behind the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s most memorable manis.

Kerry Washington’s Gold French Tips

French tips were reinvented over and over throughout 2024, whether that meant making them micro or flipping and reversing it. But one of the most celeb-approved ways was combining French manis with the chrome trend, like the Scandal star did with her metallic gold tips at a Los Angeles charity event.

Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala Mani

The Met Gala was the perfect time for celebrities to really embrace the 3D nail trend, like the supermodel did with her yellow rose adorned French tips by celebrity nail artist Mei who described them as “playful and classic just like [Hadid]”.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Nails

Nail artist Miho Okawara created quite a few memorable manis for Beyoncé this year, including her American Flag tips that were perfectly suited to her Cowboy Carter era.

Hailey Bieber’s Cherry Blossom Nails

In May, Bieber took a baby moon trip to Japan, which inspired her cherry blossom manicure by Zola Ganzorigt. As usual, the Rhode founder instantly created another viral beauty moment that was so on-trend for spring.

Joey King’s Graphic Neon Nails

Proof that you don’t need long nails to experiment with creative designs, the We Are the Lucky Ones star attended an FYC event in June with a graphic mani complete with neon squiggles.

Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Mani

When it came to over-the-top nails this year, no one did it better than Cynthia Erivo. At her many press stops throughout the last several months, she and nail artist Shea Osea created so many ‘wow’ moments. For example, her Elphaba-inspired nails from Wicked’s European premiere, which was made with multiple polishes from the OPI x Wicked collection plus a tone of intricate 3D embellishments.

Hailey Bieber’s Martini Mani

To ring in her 28th birthday, the new mom through a martini-themed party — and of course her manicure had to match. Ganzorigt adorned Bieber’s baby blue, almond-shaped nails with a teeny-tiny olive design that was celebratory yet subtle.

Jennifer Lopez’s Diamond Mani

For the Elie Saab’s 45th anniversary show in Dubai, JLo ditched her go-to nude nails for something a little — rather, a lot — more glamorous. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik applied Swarovski crystals to create a diamond-encrusted mani that matched her sparkling jewels.

Selena Gomez’s Shimmery Burgundy Nails

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

This year, Gomez was the queen of chic and minimalist manis, switching between seasonal colors all through fall and winter. One of her best was a shimmering take on the black cherry trend that was equal parts festive and moody.