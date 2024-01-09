If you can believe it, Mean Girls debuted almost 20 years ago. While it may feel like yesterday that fans first met The Plastics, a look back at the red carpet attire from the film’s 2004 promotional events certainly proves it’s indeed been two decades. For example, at the New York premiere way back then, every member of the core four styled a flirty midi dress — Amanda Seyfried (AKA Karen) opted for a polka-dot high-neck number; Lacy Chabert, (Gretchen Wieners), chose a lacy LBD; Lindsay Lohan (Cadyn Heron) donned a plunging white halter style; and Rachel McAdams (the OG Regina George) wore a long-sleeve plum look. And while the soon-to-be-released Mean Girls: The Musical is sure to take style cues from the storyline’s original Y2K aesthetic, at the film’s first showing in New York on Jan. 8, body-hugging midis were nowhere to be found.

The recent occasion’s dress code did however highlight some of our favorite staples from the cult-classic, including preppy polka-dotted moments, posh pastels galore, and plenty of early aughts-inspired accents — think: butterflies, moody chokers, and eye-catching cutouts. And in true Mean Girls fashion, the star-studded lineup certainly wasn’t lacking in the pink department. We can’t wait to see their sartorial selections once Wednesday rolls around (IYKYK).

(+) Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Even though most of the original Plastics were noticeably absent from the movie-musical’s star-studded soirée, Lohan and the new Mean Girls cast certainly held down the fort on the fashion front. Lohan arrived at the Monday evening affair in a show-stopping black gown from Alexandre Vauthier — quite the polished and pristine detour from her 2004 red carpet-ready rotation. Megan Thee Stallion, whose song “Not My Fault” is featured on the official soundtrack, also got the high-glam memo in a purple mermaid-style maxi, but with an added a twist: a plunging neckline. Reneé Rapp, who stars as Regina George, went full queen bee mode in an eye-catching corset number layered over a satiny blazer floor-length dress.

And that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from the Mean Girls: The Musical premiere and get your tickets for Jan. 12 to catch the remake in theaters.

Lindsay Lohan

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

Among the first to walk the pink carpet, the OG Cady looked sleek and timeless in the aforementioned cutout-heavy LBD, coupled with ankle-strap pumps and a coordinating clutch.

Megan Thee Stallion

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Not My Fault” rapper channeled Regina George in an iridescent gown from Natalia Barzlai that complemented her iconic blonde bombshell hairdo.

Tina Fey

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Celebrating her writing, producing, and acting credits in the film (she’s reprising her role as Ms. Norbury), Fey posed for photographers in a polka-dot maxi dress from Versace’s collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Reneé Rapp

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment

While McAdams was actively missing from the guest list, the new movie’s queen bee brought enough drama for the both of them in a corset maxi dress from Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway.

Busy Philipps

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom who knows a thing or two about premiere dressing. Philipps, who plays Regina’s mom in the 2024 release, wore a strapless polka-dot sheath dress from Alexia Maria as well as Ghiaborgini shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Auliʻi Cravalho

Variety/Getty Images

While her character Janis is notorious for wearing gothic get-ups in the halls of North Shore High School, Cravalho went full movie star glam in a silky LBD from Ferragamo.

Angourie Rice

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

The new Cady in town checked into the Lincoln Square Theater in a shimmery pastel gown sourced from Cucculelli Shaheen’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Avantika

Variety/Getty Images

Tapping into her character Karen’s penchant for bedazzled, maximalist designs, Avantika sparkled in a beige strapless number along with a coordinating cape.

Bebe Wood

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

Wood, who plays Gretchen in the musical adaptation, opted for a timeless velvet corset atop a layered white skirt and statement tights for the kickoff affair.