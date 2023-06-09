When word broke in March that Lindsay Lohan was expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, millennials were shook to their core. The Mean Girls alum is having a baby?! The nostalgia was real. Over the past few months, the actor has steadily provided fans with glimpses into her pregnancy style, from posting poolside pics to mirror selfies on Instagram. This week, Lohan’s stunning Allure cover gave yet another look into how she dresses for her bump.

The 36-year-old star, who appears in the publication’s June 2023 issue, was styled by Natasha Royt and photographed by Ben Hassett. For the cover, Lohan wowed in an of-the-moment hooded Versace number, which was covered in sequins and spikes. While cradling her belly, Lohan wore an assortment of edgy rings from Lionheart. Her beauty moment was top-notch, too, as her smoky eyes complemented her pink lip. Meanwhile, a strand of strawberry-orange wavy hair peeked out from underneath the hood.

In addition to this image, Lohan donned a black bump-baring cutout dress from Saint Laurent for the photo shoot. Statement-making rings, once again, completed this sleek look. Then, Lohan broke the black dress mold by opting for AZ Factory’s striking floral Theodora Dress.

During the Allure interview with writer Brennan Kilbane, Lohan, who now resides in Dubai, opened up about her pregnancy journey, describing the experience as overwhelming, in a good way. “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan said to the outlet. She continued, saying that she’s been crying a lot lately. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am,” she said. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.”

