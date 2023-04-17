Peruse through the best 2023 celebrity fashion moments thus far, and you’ll quickly notice nearly every celebrity is wearing the fiery red color trend. Back in January, Kate Middleton embraced the intense hue with her Alexander McQueen ensemble, while Rihanna wore the boisterous shade at the 2023 Super Bowl (her custom Loewe outfit, will without a doubt, go down in history). And surprise, surprise — there’s yet another A-lister hopping on this color train this year: just recently, Rachel McAdams wowed in a red cutout dress at the premiere of her new film, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

On April 15, McAdams brought the heat on the red — err, yellow? — carpet at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, by wearing a ruched skin-baring dress from Victoria Beckham’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection. Not only did the traffic-stopping number tap into the year’s front-running hue, but it boasted sultry, on-trend cutouts, too. Pushing the statement-making ensemble a step further, the 44-year-old actor opted for coordinating red square-toe strappy pumps. From there, McAdams accessorized with dazzling diamond stud earrings and multiple rings from fine jewelry label VRAI. And to tie everything together, she swiped on a subtle pinkish red lipstick.

Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

For those unfamiliar with the Judy Blume novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. McAdams plays the mom, Barbara Simon, in the film. “She’s such a great mom. She’s imperfect, but that makes her perfect,” McAdams told People about her character at the film’s premiere on Saturday night. The actor, who has two children IRL, continued, saying: “As a mom, it’s not too, too hard to find the messiness, the privilege of getting to watch a child grow up and be their parent.” The movie comes out on April 28, so snag your tickets soon.

Additionally, if you’ve yet to embrace 2023’s top color trend — it’s not too late. Shop a luxe selection of fiery red dresses, below.