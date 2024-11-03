Celebrities are always starting trends, whether they’re on or off the red carpet. Even an A-lister’s most personal piece can ignite a cultural curve, especially in the jewelry world. Engagement rings, in particular, constantly inspire couples on the hunt for the perfect sparkler. And this year’s celebrity circuit delivered enough ring inspo to last a lifetime. Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emma Roberts (to name a few), all said “yes” this year, but each band is unique to the wearer. From oval and emerald to every diamond cut in between, the best celebrity engagement rings from 2024 are all over the map — in the best way, of course.

According to Laura Taylor, a jeweler at Lorel Diamonds, one of the buzziest engagement ring trends is the shift toward more personalized designs — a craze backed by Hollywood. “Many celebrity couples are choosing rings with hidden meanings known only to them or designs that reflect their specific style, moving away from the typical focus on large, expensive diamonds,” Taylor tells TZR. “Custom designs, vintage-inspired settings, and colored gemstones have become popular choices recently, allowing celebrities to wear pieces that feel genuinely exclusive to them.”

Model and musician, Gabbriette recently accepted a bold black diamond from her fiancé, The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy. “Gabbriette’s gothic-glam ring, surrounded by a halo of pavé-set white diamonds, embodies both strength and individuality,” Taylor adds. Carly Rae Jepsen also said “yes” to a colorful gemstone from her fiancé, music producer Cole M.G.N. Her ring highlights a 4-carat cushion-cut sapphire in a deep blue shade. “The cushion cut is an elegant, understated choice, while Carly’s connection to the color blue makes it even more meaningful — in her song, ‘Favorite Color,’ she reveals blue as her favorite hue,” Taylor says.

Taylor claims this shift has led to a more eclectic mix of styles among the general public. “Different fanbases are inspired by elements of their favorite celebrity’s ring, but rather than directly copying them, people are choosing details that feel one-of-a-kind,” she says. “The focus isn’t just on having an expensive, eye-catching ring, it’s more about having a piece that tells a story and reflects individuality.” Jillian Sassone, the lead designer at Marrow Fine, adds that couples are prioritizing rings that not everyone else has. With that in mind, brides-to-be will take traditional silhouettes like round or oval, and slightly adjust them to match their distinct aesthetics.

Sassone says this preference is reflected in Lady Gaga and Zoë Kravitz rings, too. Gaga, for one, made headlines for her enormous 10-carat oval cut ring. Ovals have quickly become one of the most popular cuts, however, what makes hers different is the thick 2mm band, says Olivia Landau, a certified gemologist and the founder of The Clear Cut. Then there’s Kravitz, whose classic cushion-cut received an unconventional revamp. “The elongated cushion-cut is a rare twist on the traditional cushion, giving it a vintage feel that complements Zoë’s classic, yet edgy, style,” Taylor said.

But wait — there’s more. Whether you align with Gaga’s moody aura or Roberts’ feminine flair, scroll on for a breakdown of this year’s most notable celebrity engagement rings (so far, that is).

Lady Gaga

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Gaga confirmed her engagement at the Venice Film Festival in early September, her 10-carat oval-cut diamond ring has appeared at multiple A-list affairs. “Gaga’s 4-prong setting allows the stone to be the centerpiece, while the platinum band adds a modern, timeless touch,” Taylor said. Given the VVS1 clarity and the near colorless D-F range, Taylor estimates the value could be between $1.15 and $1.3 million.

Zoë Kravitz

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment

Ask anyone and they’ll agree Kravitz’s cool-girl style is one of the most enviable in Hollywood. So, when she confirmed her engagement to Channing Tatum in October 2023 (whom she’s reportedly spilt from since), fans knew her ring would be stellar. In alignment with her penchant for effortless pieces, Kravitz’s ring is a 7-carat cushion-cut diamond from London-based jewelry designer, Jessica McCormack. The elongated cushion is “accentuated by the two-tone element of the white gold head against the dainty yellow band,” according to Sassone. The design also features McCormack’s signature button-back setting — an unexpected bezel that, at first glance, appears gray.

Nina Dobrev

After five years of dating, Shaun White finally popped the question to Dobrev. Along with an Oscar-worthy proposal, the Vampire Diaries alum said “yes” to a 5-carat creation from celebrity-approved jeweler, Lorraine Schwartz — one of Blake Lively, Meghan Markle, and Hailey Bieber’s favorite designers. The center stone appears to be an elongated cushion-cut diamond, similar to Kravitz. “The lengthened diamond is both modern and elegant, and it is often a popular choice thanks to its excellent brilliance and elongating effect on the hand,” Taylor tells TZR. Elongated cushion cuts can be “quite rare because a classic cushion is square with rounded corners like a pillow cushion,” says Landau.

Phoebe Dynevor

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Bridgerton star debuted her engagement ring in the most iconic way: at the Met Gala. Dressed in custom Victoria Beckham, Dynevor flashed her sparkler to photographers — a subtle announcement overshadowed by the hustle and bustle of the Met. Much like Gaga, Dynevor’s 3.5-carat oval diamond solitaire embodied timeless elegance. “Paired with a yellow gold band, the ring has a warm, vintage feel while maintaining a modern simplicity,” says Taylor. “Given the diamond’s excellent VVS1 clarity, I’d estimate the value to be around $190,000 to $250,000.”

Emma Roberts

Throughout her 20 years in the spotlight, Roberts has always had a “girl-next-door” energy, so it’s no surprise that her ring mimics those vibes. In July, the Scream Queens star showcased her round 6-carat brilliant-cut diamond, set in a 6-prong yellow gold band. “The round cut maximizes sparkle, and the yellow gold band provides a soft, vintage appeal,” Taylor said. “Round cuts are always in demand, especially when paired with yellow gold, which is making a comeback.”

Carly Rae Jepsen

The “Call Me Maybe” singer announced her fiancée status on Instagram in September with the caption, “very engaged over here.” The proposal was relatively intimate, but the ring inevitably stole the show. Even though Jepsen’s center stone is a deep blue sapphire, the 4-carat cushion-cut ring felt simplistic, says Taylor. She believes the ring’s value sits around $40,000, depending on the quality of the sapphire.

Gabbriette

Gabbriette’s show-stopper is one of the larger designs on this list, but surprisingly, one of the most affordable. According to Taylor, the ring is likely worth $11,700. “The black diamond is striking and unconventional, paired with a halo of white diamonds for contrast and added brilliance,” Taylor says. This aligns with Gabbriette’s atypical and gothic style.