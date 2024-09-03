When it comes to celebrity engagement announcements, the A-list set usually confirms the news in one of two ways. On one hand, they could post a casual iPhone pic of the diamond they said “yes” to on Instagram. Or the star could go a more headline-making route by sporting the rock at their next star-studded soirée. Lady Gaga, for one, opted for the latter. On September 2, Gaga debuted her engagement ring at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, hand-in-hand with her fiancé, Michael Polansky — marking her official proposal confirmation after rumors first swirled earlier this summer.

While Gaga has yet to disclose personal details about her new sparkler, according to Maxwell Stone, a diamond specialist at UK jeweler Steven Stone, the center gem appears to be an 8-carat oval-cut diamond. “This diamond is a modern cut that perfectly complements her distinctive style and bold fashion choices,” Stone tells TZR. Laura Taylor, a jeweler at Lorel Diamonds adds that the diamond is set in a classic four-prong solitaire setting. “The diamond itself is likely of excellent quality, possibly VVS1 clarity, with very minimal inclusions, and near colorless, likely in the D-F range,” Taylor says.

As for the ring’s value, Stone estimates its worth to be around $500,000. It’s unclear which top-tier jeweler is behind Gaga’s new bauble, but given her steadfast relationship with Tiffany & Co., there’s a chance the celebrity couple commissioned the New York-based label. “The ring resonates with the Hollywood glamour aura that the musician-turned-actor has been channeling in her recent outings — where she’s effortlessly blended classic elegance with her avant-garde edge,” Stone says. Stone also notes that Gaga joins the ranks of iconic Hollywood figures like Grace Kelly with her oval-cut engagement ring.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Gaga touched down in Italy. This appearance came two months after the multi-hyphenate secretly shared her engagement with French prime minister Gabriel Attal at an Olympics swimming event in July. As soon as the interaction was posted on TikTok, the comment section realized Gaga introduced Polansky as “my fiancé.”

Fast forward to the Venice Film Festival, when Gaga finally took her ring out for an official spin. On Monday evening, the Grammy winner held up her left hand in a custom black-and-white polka-dot mini dress from L.A.-based atelier, La Roxx. The thigh-grazing number featured a timeless round neckline, long-sleeves, and a statement bow around the waist. To let her ring grab all the worthy attention, Gaga chose minimal accessories, including semi-sheer black tights from Wolford, Gianvito Rossi pointy pumps, square-shaped sunglasses from Celine, and micro-mini gold hoop earrings.

With an off-duty OOTN this divine, Gaga’s red carpet attire is sure to be next-level at upcoming Venice Film Festival affairs this week. Stay tuned to TZR for her next engagement ring-clad look — it’ll drop any minute now.