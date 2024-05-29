Short hair season is officially in full swing — it tends to coincide with the hot weather — and it seems like no one is impervious to its sleek charms. The first day of spring essentially ushered in a wave of viral cuts, captivating celebrities like Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, and Jessica Biel, along with what likely feels like half your Instagram following list. Joey King’s short bob is the trend’s latest entry (just debuted at the tail end of the Cannes Film Festival), and it’s already gaining traction as one of the coolest takes on shoulder-clearing hair of the entire year.

While King can most often be seen with her hair in gold-toned blonde waves, typically falling several inches past her clavicle, she’s also utterly unafraid to experiment — especially when she’s working with longtime friend and professional collaborator Dimitris Giannetos. The celebrity hairstylist is the creative behind so many of King’s most playful beauty moments, including a metallic pink bob in 2022 and the timeless half-up hairstyle seen at her September 2023 wedding. King’s latest cut is just as major, and it might be her shortest length yet. Dubbed the “Prada bob” by Giannetos, it’s thick, wedged, and about a half-inch shy of King’s jawline.

The cut is ever so slightly asymmetric, just a touch longer toward the nape of her neck. It looks like one side of her haircut has few extra centimeters, too, but that’s just the nature of a deep, sweeping side-part. Giannetos first teased the big chop on his Instagram Story from Cannes, leaving fans to speculate if King was playing around with a wig or committed to the real deal. When the actor showed up on the red carpet for the film festival’s legendary closing ceremony, it was clear that she actually went for it.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

King’s always had very full hair, but it’s undeniable that the shape and length of her “Prada bob” adds even more thick, enviable volume. As summer’s intensity only ratchets up, expect to see plenty more ultra-short cuts on celebrities and civilians alike in the coming months.