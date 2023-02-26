If you could only choose one high-profile to attend, there’s a case for making it the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Held annually in celebration of the year’s top acting performances, the awards double as an opportunity for Hollywood’s biggest talents to let their hair down — oftentimes literally. The 2023 SAG Awards’ best beauty looks feel like representations of the stars themselves, and the result is a fun-filled red carpet that counts just as many experimental moments as classically glamorous ones.

Though the carpet’s just barely underway, early arrivals like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Cara Delevingne are setting the opulent tone for evening, going for dramatic makeup finishes but forever-classic — and extremely polished — hairstyles. Danielle Deadwyler’s delicate pink makeup and braided bun turn up the romance, always a welcome element on any red carpet. Already expected to be one of spring’s top makeup trends, the pink shades are a shortcut to radiance. Meanwhile, Haley Lu Richardson’s vinyl-finish lipstick adds flair to a classic, especially when accented by a slicked bun and just enough rosy blush. Ahead, the very best beauty looks of the 2023 SAG awards — so far. Check back in for more hair, makeup, and nails as the stars continue to arrive.

Jenna Ortega

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Expect to see pearly eyeshadow skyrocket in popularity thanks to Ortega’s SAG Awards look. The shimmery shade highlights her long lashes and the diamonds around her neck, while her peach-tinted lipstick and rich hair color bring plenty of warmth.

Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Always the picture of sophistication, Davis’ matte red lipstick and deeply side-parted curly bob perfectly embody the evening’s tone.

Emily Blunt

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Poppy-red nails and lips illuminate Blunt’s SAG Awards look, made all the cooler by minimal eye makeup and loose, relaxed waves through her hair.

Jessica Chastain

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Chastain’s violet lipstick is an exact match to her voluminous, off-the-shoulder gown. Her pearly nails add a subtle burst of shine, while her hair’s teased crown is such a fun throwback.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Glowing from head-to-toe, Ralph’s shimmery, gold-toned makeup (and glossy half-ponytail, for that matter) match the shine in her caped gown.

Zendaya

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only does Zendaya’s pink undereye blush and eyeshadow highlight spring’s favorite makeup color, but her doll-like lower lashes are full of retro charm.

Ashley Park

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Showing off a new pair of cheekbone-emphasizing curtain bangs, Park is on-trend at the SAG Awards. Her bangs’ length and the way they graze her fluttery eyelashes are so sultry, particularly with the bronze-toned Jouer Cosmetics celebrity makeup artist Jenna Nicole applied.

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Brunson’s shimmery French tips and pink-tinted red lip share are stunning, but it’s her sleek, tall topknot — and that pinup-style forelock placement — that’s just next-level glam.

Fran Drescher

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the president of the Screen Actors Guild, naturally Drescher’s look is an incredible one. Her lush curls, styled by Jon Lieckfelt, are especially full thanks to some well-placed Hidden Crown Hair products.

Amanda Seyfried

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are plenty of retro vibes in Seyfried’s bouncy, ultra-voluminous ponytail, all underscored by her black gel-liner cat eye and peachy lipstick.

Stephanie Hsu

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

There’s a reason why so many stars turn to a brushed back hairstyle on the red carpet — as Hsu proves, it’s a surefire look for effortless elegance.

Cara Delevingne

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Strong pops of red command even more attention against Delevingne’s long sleeve black gown, especially with a defined yet low-key upper lash line cat eye applied by celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe.

Kathryn Newton

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

A candy-pink, satin lipstick is a fantastic complement to the lilac in Newton’s gown. With her full, brushed-up brows and cascading ponytail, she’s springtime fresh.

Dainelle Deadwyler

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Radiant, rose-gold tones not only add a starry-eyed effect, but emphasize the soft pink tones in Deadwyler’s romantic sequin gown. A matching pink glossy lip and elegant braided bun cap it all off beautifully.

Haley Lu Richardson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While siren-red lipstick and pearl-covered gown check all the Old Hollywood glamour boxes, Richardson’s White Lotus character would definitely approve of her (TikTok-beloved) spiked bun. Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina used a suite of Maybelline and Lashify products for the look, but not until skin was prepped with REN Clean Skincare.

More to come....