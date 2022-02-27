The Beauty Looks At The SAG Awards Are All About Understated Glamour

It’s hard to look past the bedazzled gowns, beautifully bright fabrics, and stunning silhouettes from the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet so far. But once you do, it’s impossible not to notice that all the beauty looks from the SAG Awards are just as intricate, interesting, and glamorous — if not even more so. So yes, while you should definitely spend some time ogling over the fashion, you should also make sure not to miss the hair, makeup, and nails that accompany the dresses and outfits for the evening.

In fact, it all deserves a second (or third) glance once you’ve seen the initial appearances on the red carpet, so TZR has rounded up the best beauty looks from the event up ahead. From E! red carpet host Laverne Cox’s high ponytail and bejeweled eyelids to SAG Awards Ambassador Alexandra Daddario’s deep red lip and sleek curls, the glam is bold but understated — and definitely worth copying later.

But don’t just take our word for it. From Selena Gomez’s sleek updo to HoYeon Jung’s minimalist makeup, here are all the most incredible beauty looks from the SAG Awards to see, save, drool over, and recreate.

Alexandra Daddario

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario leans into old-Hollywood glamour with sleek curls and a bold red lip, which pop against her accessories from De Beers Jewellers.

Laverne Cox

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Laverne Cox’s high ponytail is stunning, but it’s her subtly bedazzled eyelids that are so stop-and-stare worthy.

HoYeon Jung

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Squid Game actor’s minimal makeup and simple braid are beautifully elevated by the beaded bow in her hair. Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho was behind Jung’s ‘do, and used Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris and ghd products to create the look.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s slicked-back up-do was done by hairstylist Marissa Marino (who used Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Finisher for a bump-free bun), while makeup artist Hung Vanngo created her classic makeup look.

Cynthia Erivo

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo’s smokey eye and red French manicure are the perfect dramatic addition to her Louis Vuitton outfit, which includes a matching cape and patent leather dress.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon’s makeup by Kelsey Deenihan Fisher (who used bareMinerals makeup) and hair by Lona Vigi are, as usual, pared-back and classic.

Karen Pittman

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Karen Pittman’s sunny yellow gown is complemented flawlessly by her fresh makeup, chic bob, and lavender manicure.

Sandra Oh

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Sandra Oh embraces a low-key metallic look with silver eyeshadow and a laid-back shag cut.

Kerry Washington

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Carola Gonzalez created Kerry Washington’s glamorous makeup for the SAG Awards, which was the perfect complement to her curls by Larry Sims.

Cate Blanchett

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett chose fresh, understated makeup with soft hues and glowing skin to pair with her dramatic low-cut black gown.

Elle Fanning

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning’s casual waves and deep side part are a cool contrast to her fresh, rosy makeup and shimmery eyeshadow.

Caitríona Balfe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Belfast star went with her usual cool, sleek look with a bright red lip, bold brows, and minimal eye makeup from Charlotte Tilbury. Her slicked-back knot by celebrity hairstylist Gareth Bromell using Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris products finished the polished look.

Jessica Chastain

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Hairstylist Renato Campora gave Jessica Chastain her sleek waves for the SAG Awards (which beautifully highlight her De Beers Jewellers earrings), while makeup artist Kristofer Buckle created her metallic smokey eye and neutral lip using Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

Lady Gaga

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Though her makeup was mostly simple, Lady Gaga didn’t waste an opportunity for drama and added some glamour via a big cat-eye and metallic eyeshadow.

Jada Pinkett Smith

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith brought sleek elegance to the SAG Awards with mostly neutral makeup, a glossy lip, and an artistic cat-eye.

Salma Hayek

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Salma Hayek’s high ponytail was the perfect way to highlight her brown smokey eye and coral lip gloss.

Jennifer Hudson

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s hard to pick a favorite part of Jennifer Hudson’s beauty look — her half-up hairstyle, glowing Charlotte Tilbury makeup, and bedazzled nails are all equally incredible.

Rosario Dawson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Aviva Perea used haircare products from Sol de Janeiro to create Rosario Dawson’s edgy, sleek top knot. Makeup artist Shanell Sorrells completed the look with glowing skin and a plum smokey eye.

Kirsten Dunst

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst opted for a red theme with her makeup to match her sequined dress. However, a light touch plus low-key curls kept the look from being overly dramatic.

Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott used Sisley Paris products to create Nicole Kidman’s classic red carpet look, which was inspired by iconic makeup looks from the ‘90s.

Hailee Steinfeld

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld’s low-pony, wet-hair look was dreamed up by Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell, who used Pureology products to create the sleek ‘do.