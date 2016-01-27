(Red Carpet)
Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With These Past SAG Awards Outfits
We promise this will be fun.
On Feb. 26, the fashion at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be under-the-radar good, giving its glitzier Academy Awards red-carpet brethren a real run for its money. After all, the show has a history of showcasing unforgettable celebrity looks: who could forget Reese Witherspoon’s custom Schiaparelli dress or Lady Gaga’s elegant Armani Privé gown from 2022’s festivities? If you’re scratching your head to recall more red carpet looks from past SAG Awards though, TZR can help with that. We went back into the fashion archives — all the way to 1995 to be exact, when the first SAGs ceremony started — to highlight our favorite looks of all time.
The past outfits, as you’ll see ahead, will not only evoke intense style nostalgia (see Halle Berry’s LBD circa 1995!), but will also give you a good look into how red carpet style has evolved over time. As evidenced ahead, little black dresses have always remained a popular choice for award season given that the hue is flattering and versatile — you can rock it with any colorful accessories. Meanwhile, the dress silhouettes run the gamut from body-hugging designs, see Charlize Theron’s red embroidered number at the 2000s SAGs, to voluminous frocks — see Gemma Chan in Oscar de la Renta circa 2019.
Now without further ado, keep scrolling to see a complete retrospective of TZR’s favorite SAG Awards outfits.
Halle Berry, 1995
In a figure-hugging black gown.
Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox, 1999
Aniston wears a two-piece set while Cox is in a leather look.
Charlize Theron, 2000
In a red floral dress.
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2001
In Prada.
Reese Witherspoon, 2002
In Gucci.
Helen Mirren, 2004
In a silver lace dress.
Anne Hathaway, 2006
In a lace black and blue silky gown.
Angelina Jolie, 2008
In vintage Hermès.
Diane Kruger, 2010
In Jason Wu.
Mila Kunis, 2011
In Alexander McQueen.
Kerry Washington, 2013
In Rodarte.
Lupita Nyong’o, 2015
In Elie Saab.
Brie Larson, 2016
In Versace.
Gemma Chan, 2019
In Oscar de la Renta.
Zoë Kravitz, 2020
In custom Oscar de la Renta.
Jean Smart, 2022
In a custom Christian Siriano gown, Jimmy Choo pumps, and jewelry from Rahaminov Diamonds and Mindi Mond New York.
