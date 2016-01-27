On Feb. 26, the fashion at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be under-the-radar good, giving its glitzier Academy Awards red-carpet brethren a real run for its money. After all, the show has a history of showcasing unforgettable celebrity looks: who could forget Reese Witherspoon’s custom Schiaparelli dress or Lady Gaga’s elegant Armani Privé gown from 2022’s festivities? If you’re scratching your head to recall more red carpet looks from past SAG Awards though, TZR can help with that. We went back into the fashion archives — all the way to 1995 to be exact, when the first SAGs ceremony started — to highlight our favorite looks of all time.

The past outfits, as you’ll see ahead, will not only evoke intense style nostalgia (see Halle Berry’s LBD circa 1995!), but will also give you a good look into how red carpet style has evolved over time. As evidenced ahead, little black dresses have always remained a popular choice for award season given that the hue is flattering and versatile — you can rock it with any colorful accessories. Meanwhile, the dress silhouettes run the gamut from body-hugging designs, see Charlize Theron’s red embroidered number at the 2000s SAGs, to voluminous frocks — see Gemma Chan in Oscar de la Renta circa 2019.

Now without further ado, keep scrolling to see a complete retrospective of TZR’s favorite SAG Awards outfits.

Halle Berry, 1995

In a figure-hugging black gown.

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox, 1999

Aniston wears a two-piece set while Cox is in a leather look.

Charlize Theron, 2000

In a red floral dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2001

In Prada.

Reese Witherspoon, 2002

In Gucci.

Helen Mirren, 2004

In a silver lace dress.

Anne Hathaway, 2006

In a lace black and blue silky gown.

Angelina Jolie, 2008

In vintage Hermès.

Diane Kruger, 2010

In Jason Wu.

Mila Kunis, 2011

In Alexander McQueen.

Kerry Washington, 2013

In Rodarte.

Lupita Nyong’o, 2015

In Elie Saab.

Brie Larson, 2016

In Versace.

Gemma Chan, 2019

In Oscar de la Renta.

Zoë Kravitz, 2020

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jean Smart, 2022

In a custom Christian Siriano gown, Jimmy Choo pumps, and jewelry from Rahaminov Diamonds and Mindi Mond New York.