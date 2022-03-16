Lana Condor's Baby Pink Cat Eye Is The Embodiment Of Springtime Joy

Raise your hand if you love a good graphic eyeliner look. With so many ways to experiment, it’s easy (and fun) to adapt to any occasion, mood, or season. Spring, in particular, is the perfect excuse to play around with colors that you might not normally wear. This week, actor Lana Condor debuted a pink eyeliner look that’s intensely pretty yet so simple — and it’s bound to be your spring makeup inspiration.

For an appearance on The Ellen Show, the To All The Boys star wore a gorgeous baby pink blazer and a makeup look to match. “Absolutely #glowing with this angel beauty for @theellenshow this week!” said makeup artist Anton Khachaturian in an Instagram post. Along with a flawless and radiant complexion, Khachaturian created a soft cat eye on Condor’s top lash line in a light pink shade that looks like it has a hint of shimmer. It’s not clear exactly what products were used, but in the caption, he shared that called out the brands Neutrogena, Kevyn Aucoin, and NYX.

Condor’s hair, courtesy of stylist Kat Thompson, was pulled back into a bouncy high ponytail with a couple of face-framing pieces left out. Nail artist Thuy Nguyen created a simple white manicure with gold circle details for the star, which nicely complemented the white trim on her blazer.

It’s no secret that HBO’s hit series Euphoria has massively influenced makeup trends, specifically bold eyeliner. Euphoria-inspired eye makeup was everywhere during this year’s fashion season, and the double eyeliner that was heavily showcased in season two continues to inspire beauty looks from the runway to the red carpet.

However, these looks can be intimidating for the average person — Condor’s take on graphic eyeliner is perfect for anyone who wants to ease into the trend with a simple design and more subtle color.

Ahead, take your pick from a TZR-approved selection of baby pink eyeliner and kickstart your spring makeup looks.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.