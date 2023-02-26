The 2023 SAG Awards Outfits Brought All The Drama, Glamour, & Fun

Thus far in February, Sunday nights are about jubilant celebrations. On Feb. 12, we were graced with Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl, then the following weekend it was the 76th British Academy Film Awards and Kate Middleton made an appearance. Now on Feb. 26, the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are going down at the Fairmont Century Plaza in California, where actors are honored for their work in film and television. As the stars make their way down the red carpet, their 2023 SAG Awards fashion looks will command your attention.

For starters, one of the early arrivals to the award show was Haley Lu Richardson from The White Lotus — she played Portia in Season 2. Richardson wore an intricate pearl embellished velvet strapless gown from Carolina Herrera with a coordinating bag on the red carpet, looking glamorous and elegant for the night. Meanwhile, Jenny Slate showed up in an off-the-shoulder number with an exposed bralette design from Zuhair Murad. These incredible outfits are just the start to a fashion-filled night.

After all, this year’s SAG nominees include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas, and Michelle Yeoh who are all vying for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award. To top off the night’s accolades, Hollywood legend Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

As you wait to see who takes home the trophies, check out all the best fashion looks from the 2023 SAG Awards ahead. You’ll think about them for days to come.

Emily Blunt

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Blunt matched her coral lipstick to her floral dress.

Zendaya

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Leave it to Zendaya to master the rosette fashion trend in a flash via this Valentino pink gown. She accessorized with Bvlgari jewelry.

Jenna Ortega

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Ortega kept in character — she plays Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show Wednesday — by rocking a black gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actor walked the red carpet in a seashell motif dress by Jean Louis Sabaji and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Angela Bassett

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star shined in a bright yellow gown from the Giambattista Valli FW22 runway.

Michelle Yeoh

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The nominee for Female Actor in a Leading Role made a statement in Schiaparelli.

Ana De Armas

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The Blonde star walked the red carpet in custom Louis Vuitton.

Ariana DeBose

Amy Sussman/WireImage

DeBose rocked a hot pink oversized suit at the award show.

Meghann Fahy

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The actor tapped into that ‘90s minimalist vibe in a Ralph Lauren one-shoulder, cutout dress.

Haley Lu Richardson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Richardson wore a pearl-adorned Carolina Herrera gown with Maison Boucheron jewelry.

Hong Chau

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hong wore a pale pink ensemble from the Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Viola Davis

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Davis loves wearing bold colors on the red carpet, so she opted for a yellow wavy neckline frock at the SAGs.

Jenny Slate

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Slate stunned in a raven black off-the-shoulder gown with multi-colored beaded neckline detailing from Zuhair Murad. She wore Jimmy Choo shoes and earrings by Graziela.

Amanda Seyfried

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seyfried’s emerald green mini dress looked even better from the back thanks to a giant bow design.

Rooney Mara

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Mara brought an edgy vibe to the red carpet in a semi-sheer dress.

Elizabeth Debicki

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The actor wore a velvety Dior Haute Couture number.

Jennifer Coolidge

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Coolidge took her own perfect spin on a Saint Laurent creation.

Ayo Edebiri

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The actor and comedian kept it playful on the red carpet in a checkered Emilia Wickstead look. She wore Simon G. Jewelry.

Cara Delevingne

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The model wore a jumpsuit with an overskirt from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Kathryn Newton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The actor brought the sugar plum fairy vibes in a purple Caroline Herrera dress and Cartier jewelry.

Amy Poehler & Aubrey Plaza

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The duo posed together on the red carpet in completely different looks. Plaza wore a crisscross brown sequin gown while Poehler opted for a one-shoulder black gown.

Beatrice Grannò

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

All your favorite characters from The White Lotus attended the SAGs, including Grannò — she plays Mia — who wore an alluring black dress with diamond jewelry.

Britt Lower

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lower tapped into the mermaidcore trend on the red carpet in this ocean motif dress from Rahul Mishra.

Danielle Deadwyler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Deadwyler wore a Louis Vuitton dress with a sequined petal design.

Michelle Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Williams let her cherry-red lipstick hue pop against her black dress.

Jessica Chastain

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Pink was a major color at the award show and Chastain got the style memo in this ballgown from Zuhair Murad.

Ashley Park

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Park styled her Elie Saab World gown with a pair of gold Steve Madden platform heels.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Curtis wore a minimalist but fiery red dress from Romona Keveza.

Stephanie Hsu

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor wore a Carolina Herrera floral hi-low gown.

Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Walter and Hendrix had a mini The Parent Trap reunion at the SAGs. If you recall in the movie, Chessy and Meredith Blake, played by Walter and Hendrix respectively, hated each other but in real life, the duo are actually BFFs. And like all besties, they coordinated in black for the big night!

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ralph brought the shimmer for the night in this cape dress from Tadashi Shoji. She wore Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Claire Foy

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor jumped on the chartreuse trend found all over the red carpet, stunning in a custom Prada gown.

Li Jun Li

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Babylon star wore a sheer creation from the Fendi FW22 runway and Alexander Birman shoes.

Sheila Atim

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The Woman King actor wore a two-piece ensemble from Christopher John Rogers.

